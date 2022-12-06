ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27 applicants for Columbus City Council opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Council received 27 applications to fill the seat of existing member Elizabeth Brown, the council's President Pro Tempore. The deadline for submitting applications was Friday. What You Need To Know. 27 people have applied to replace Elizabeth Brown on Columbus City Council. Brown...
