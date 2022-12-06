ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

GrasshoppHer hosting holiday celebration and business clothing drive

GrasshoppHer will be hosting a Holiday Happy Hour on Dec. 14 at the Golden Hour in South Austin, which will double as a business clothing drive to benefit Concordia students entering the workforce. Freelance stylist Kasey Sesny and GrasshoppHer CEO and founder Heather Miller join Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to discuss the event.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Buttercup at Austin Animal Center

Sweet little Buttercup has been with the Austin Animal Center a month and is looking for a forever home for the holidays. She is a very social kitty who loves to play and cuddle right up next to you for pets. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock firefighters help deliver a baby

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Fire Department responded to a call this week that they'll never forget – the birth of a baby boy!. The city says its public safety team got a call on Monday about a woman who was in labor. They rushed to the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Good Day Cooks: Sugar Mama's Bakeshop

In this latest "Good Day Cooks" spotlight, Sugar Mama's Bakeshop is keeping South Austin sweet with classic flavors as well as new monthly menus with seasonal delights. Jen Starkey, co-owner and head cake decorator, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe to talk about her favorites and some of the unique sweets she's made.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home

AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet

Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/09/2022 - 04:46 Image Crews responded to a fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric supply store in the 300 block of US 281 in Burnet. The US 281 storefront of Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and...
BURNET, TX
fox7austin.com

AFD investigating 'small fire' in Crockett High School restroom

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating a ‘small fire’ at a South Austin high school. AFD reported the fire just after 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Crockett High School on Menchaca Road. The fire, which was extinguished, was found in one of the school's...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Car crashes into Round Rock restaurant, injures 8

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after they say a car crashed into a local business Saturday evening. RRPD says police and fire units responded to the crash at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street just after 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Two people have...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Multiple cold fronts on the way just in time for the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas - A cold front that bought us showers and storms early this morning has left us with northerly winds of around 10 mph with gusts of 20. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we wake up to morning fog, and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Leander ISD approves $5.3M retention pay plan

LEANDER, Texas - Crossing guards who work on a temporary basis for Leander ISD were a late addition to the district's new retention payment plan. For Todd Andre, and others who protected the walk Friday, it came as a complete surprise. "It’s amazing, I really appreciate that," said Andre.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy