Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Travis County Sheriff's Brown Santa program needs more toy donations for families in need
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Volunteers are putting together presents for the Travis County Sheriff's Brown Santa program, which helps families in need during the holidays. About 2,500 families are expected to be served by the program this holiday season. "The need is astronomical this year. We saw a 45 percent...
fox7austin.com
GrasshoppHer hosting holiday celebration and business clothing drive
GrasshoppHer will be hosting a Holiday Happy Hour on Dec. 14 at the Golden Hour in South Austin, which will double as a business clothing drive to benefit Concordia students entering the workforce. Freelance stylist Kasey Sesny and GrasshoppHer CEO and founder Heather Miller join Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to discuss the event.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Buttercup at Austin Animal Center
Sweet little Buttercup has been with the Austin Animal Center a month and is looking for a forever home for the holidays. She is a very social kitty who loves to play and cuddle right up next to you for pets. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center
Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock firefighters help deliver a baby
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Fire Department responded to a call this week that they'll never forget – the birth of a baby boy!. The city says its public safety team got a call on Monday about a woman who was in labor. They rushed to the...
fox7austin.com
Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members
AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
fox7austin.com
Good Day Cooks: Sugar Mama's Bakeshop
In this latest "Good Day Cooks" spotlight, Sugar Mama's Bakeshop is keeping South Austin sweet with classic flavors as well as new monthly menus with seasonal delights. Jen Starkey, co-owner and head cake decorator, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe to talk about her favorites and some of the unique sweets she's made.
fox7austin.com
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
KVUE
Homeless camp complaints rise in South Austin neighborhood
Residents in a South Austin neighborhood want the City to do something about a homeless camp near their homes. Neighbors say it is creating unsafe conditions.
KXAN
Cat population explodes at a Texas prison after ‘working’ cats are deployed to hunt rats
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A prison in Texas adopted a couple of barn cats to solve a rat problem. Because the cats weren’t spayed or neutered, a couple of years later, they ended up with a cat problem too. Austin Pets Alive! was contacted by a Texas prison, which...
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/09/2022 - 04:46 Image Crews responded to a fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric supply store in the 300 block of US 281 in Burnet. The US 281 storefront of Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and...
fox7austin.com
AFD investigating 'small fire' in Crockett High School restroom
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating a ‘small fire’ at a South Austin high school. AFD reported the fire just after 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Crockett High School on Menchaca Road. The fire, which was extinguished, was found in one of the school's...
fox7austin.com
Car crashes into Round Rock restaurant, injures 8
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after they say a car crashed into a local business Saturday evening. RRPD says police and fire units responded to the crash at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street just after 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Two people have...
fox7austin.com
Multiple cold fronts on the way just in time for the holidays
AUSTIN, Texas - A cold front that bought us showers and storms early this morning has left us with northerly winds of around 10 mph with gusts of 20. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we wake up to morning fog, and...
Family fears dead relative is ‘lost’ in Travis County cemetery
He's been buried in a Travis County cemetery for nearly 20 years, but the family of Wilbert Thompson fears he's been lost. Because of a moved headstone and records the county admits are poor, the family no longer believes Thompson is where the county says he is.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council approves base rate charge increase for Austin Energy customers
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy customers will pay even more money on their electric bills each month. Austin City Council approved increasing the base rate charge on a 7 to 4 vote. This comes after customers already saw a $15 increase on their bill last month. Mayor Adler says the...
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
fox7austin.com
Family of Spring Branch woman found dead has new questions after receiving toxicology results
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The family of a Spring Branch woman found dead near her home say they "now have some fairly substantial questions as to what happened" after receiving toxicology results. Shana DiMambro’s husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing on July 19. Ten days later, her body was found...
fox7austin.com
Leander ISD approves $5.3M retention pay plan
LEANDER, Texas - Crossing guards who work on a temporary basis for Leander ISD were a late addition to the district's new retention payment plan. For Todd Andre, and others who protected the walk Friday, it came as a complete surprise. "It’s amazing, I really appreciate that," said Andre.
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
