ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The mayor of Atlantic City on Tuesday announced aggressive steps to address heating and hot water problems at the city's largest public housing complex.Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says this is the first time the city has ever done anything like this. It is ordering inspectors to put all other tasks on hold to inspect the living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village."We've been on this from day one," Mayor Marty Small said. The mayor is responding to mounting complaints about unreliable heat and hot water at the city's largest public housing complex, forcing tenants to...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO