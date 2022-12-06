Read full article on original website
30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County
UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood. And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating.New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse.The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work the city...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Home Resembles a Palace
If you have about $7.5 Million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!. It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.
Atlantic City Businessman Buys Heaters For Residents Left In the Cold
Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos is living proof that you don’t have to possess an elected title to take effective action and make a meaningful difference. The Atlantic City Marty Small administration has known for many months that residents at the Stanley S. Holmes Village Apartments have not had working heat in their homes.
shorebeat.com
Brick’s New Royal Farms Store Opened Overnight (And The Chicken is Already Served)
After well over a year of waiting, two giant inflatable chickens bobbed to life and staff began manning the counters at 12 a.m. Thursday as Royal Farms opened in Brick Township. The midnight opening is the culmination of a years-long tease for some Brick residents, who have been asking officials,...
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
Atlantic City ordering inspections at Stanley Holmes Village
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The mayor of Atlantic City on Tuesday announced aggressive steps to address heating and hot water problems at the city's largest public housing complex.Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says this is the first time the city has ever done anything like this. It is ordering inspectors to put all other tasks on hold to inspect the living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village."We've been on this from day one," Mayor Marty Small said. The mayor is responding to mounting complaints about unreliable heat and hot water at the city's largest public housing complex, forcing tenants to...
Three charged with killing Mays Landing man in Atlantic City
Three men are charged in the October killing of a Mays Landing man gunned down in Atlantic City. Tyrone Ford, 21, was found unconscious at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 19, by police responding to a ShotSpotter audio-gunshot notification in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. He was taken to the...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.
One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!
If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
Just Do It: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Guy in Nike Hoodie
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is always the case, details have not been released. All we know is that it is part of an "ongoing investigation." No specific information about the mysterious man in the photo was released but he...
The Famous Geno’s Steaks’ First New Jersey Location Is Now Open
Philly isn’t the only place you can get in on the classic cheesesteak action. New Jersey is officially the new home to a Geno’s Steaks location and it’s so exciting to be able to say that! Geno’s has been known for serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day 7 days a week and it has gained so much fame.
