The Associated Press

Review: Lonely souls at the cinema in ‘Empire of Light’

Olivia Colman plays the manager of a movie theater in Sam Mendes’ new film “ Empire of Light.” It’s a cinema palace in a small town on England’s south coast that is showing its age. The once grand establishment used to play films on multiple screens on multiple floors. The top floor even had a large ballroom area, a piano, a stately bar and booth-style seating next to large windows looking out onto the sea. Going to the movies here, you imagine, must have been an occasion worth dressing up for. But now it’s just gathering dust and providing shelter to the local pigeons.
TVLine

Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)

With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
GAMINGbible

Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Collider

'Scream 6': Why Jack Champion is Excited to Join the Slasher Franchise

In a recent interview for Jack Champion’s upcoming role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was quick to sneak in a mention of Scream 6, which Champion has joined as a new character listed only as Evan. Considering the young actor is making his horror-franchise debut next year alongside Ghostface, it only seemed fitting to ask him how about making that step into such an established and beloved movie-verse.
Collider

'SNL': 'A Christmas Carol' Takes a Bloody Turn in New Sketch

Saturday Night Live brought in the big guns for the end of the year and while we still have some episodes left in December, it was nice to have Steve Martin and Martin Short there to host as part of the holiday season. We got a new sketch based on A Christmas Carol that is not for the faint of heart. Especially when coins start flying around town.
Android Authority

Here are the best Netflix Christmas movies to stream this holiday season

From old classics to new original films, there are plenty of Christmas movies to binge-watch. Netflix Christmas movies are becoming more and more of a tradition for people who love to binge-watch holiday films. Indeed, the streaming service has a ton of original and exclusive Christmas movies to stream, and more are being added for the 2022 season. But which of the Netflix Christmas movies are the best? We will pick our favorites to watch, which also include some non-Netflix exclusive classic films as well. You can sign up for the service at the link below:
EW.com

12 must-watch classic Christmas movies

There's nothing better than taking a break from all of the extensive holiday preparations this month and curling up with a classic movie focused on the season. But at this point, you may have already exhausted your annual viewings of Elf, A Christmas Story, and Love Actually. You may even venture all the way back to 1946 to see It's a Wonderful Life (again)—but what are some other films from the golden age of Hollywood that deserve to be added to your rotation this year?
Looper

Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics

Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
startattle.com

Christmas Class Reunion (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Aimee Teegarden

Valedictorian Elle is determined to host a perfect 15-year high school reunion. She’s looking forward to seeing her high school crush Kam, but she finds unexpected support in bad boy Devin. Startattle.com – Christmas Class Reunion 2022. Christmas Class Reunion is a Hallmark romance comedy directed by Jonathan...
SPY

The 3 Perfect Types of Men, According to Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a proud girlfriend guy, I’ve seen a lot of cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. At first, I watched them begrudgingly. Then, I was watching them ironically. Now, I’m a full on fan. My long-time girlfriend’s parents literally used to own a Hallmark store in Rochester, New York, so I never really stood a chance. (She’s re-watching The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again again as I type this.) Hallmark may have invented this holiday movie sub-genre, but I believe it’s been perfected by Netflix. This...
Collider

'Avatar 5' Will "Open Neytiri's Eyes" to Life on Earth, Says Jon Landau

It might've been over a decade since we last returned to Pandora but it's clear legendary director James Cameron's Avatar universe has been well under development behind the scenes. With just weeks until Avatar: The Way of Water's long-awaited release, the conversation around Pandora has never been more prominent and that includes Cameron's subsequent three sequels.

