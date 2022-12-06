ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees great CC Sabathia reacts to Aaron Judge contract

CC Sabathia and Aaron Judge are close friends. The pair played together with the Yankees until Sabathia retired following the 2019 season, and they remain constantly in touch. So, naturally, when word spread that Judge and the Yankees agreed to a $360-million, nine-year deal this week during the MLB Winter Meetings, the Hall of Fame-bound Sabathia was ecstatic.
The Staten Island Advance

Giants draft bust ‘on the border’ of suiting up Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of the former New York Giants wide receiver on Friday. Per Pro Football Talk:. “He got out and he worked, did some good things, moved around pretty good,” Reid said in his Friday press conference, via KMBC 9. “Didn’t give him a full load, but he went out and moved around. We’ll see. It’ll be — he would be one that’s right there on the border of playing, not playing.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy