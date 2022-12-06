Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Casper Historic Trail Celebrates Holidays on the Homestead
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center hosted its annual "Holidays on the Homestead" for the first time since the pandemic. Lezlie Oliver is a director with the trail center, she said she's been there a little less than a full year. She hails from Arizona and Florida and is so far loving it in Casper. "It's been really fun and I've enjoyed meeting new people," said Oliver.
Santa’s Helpers Busy at Work: Casper Women Create Holiday Workshop to Help NCSD Students in Need
"If you listen closely, you’ll hear the joyful sounds of laughter and holiday spirit spilling out of a small classroom tucked away in the corner of NCSD’s Student Support Services building. Wrapping, laughter, and joy abound...you’ll find two of Santa’s very best helpers busy at work when you walk through the doors."
Kids Can Have ‘Breakfast With Santa’ at the Ford Wyoming Center
With Christmas 2022 right around the corner, this is an awesome event to get the entire family in the holiday spirit by having breakfast with Santa Claus. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared a photo of jolly old Saint Nick, along a caption that read:. E&F Towing and...
Casper Bosom Buddies Celebrate A Successful Year with Christmas Joy
Cheerful friends gathered around a crackling fire at the Groves home to reflect and express their thankfulness for one more year of bringing free breast prosthetics to cancer fighters and survivors. In the midst of Covid, the Bosom Buddies group asked, 'should we stop?'. They've been knitting the prosthetics for...
‘Tis the Season: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Happening at David Street Station Friday
It's time to deck the halls with boughs of holly (fa la la la la la la la la). 'Tis also the season to be jolly and if you're looking for a little merriment, then David Street Station just might be the place for you. As part of their 'Den'...
David Street Station Announces Move to The Nolan for Remaining Winter Events
In lieu of their traditional ice skating rink this winter, due to supply and demand issues, David Street Station announced the creation of 'The Den' at David Street Station. The Den would play host to numerous events over the holiday season and beyond, from ugly sweater parties, to indoor concerts, photos with Santa and more.
Two Casper Women Ensure Natrona County Students In Need Don’t Go Without Each Christmas
You've probably not heard their names before. They prefer to stay in the background; Santa's shop, if you will. But two women named Greta Hinderliter and Theresa Boomer make sure, every year, that Natrona County students don't go without for Christmas. The Natrona County School District recently profiled these two...
Casper Women Partnering to Create ‘Christmas Miracle’ for Those in Need
It had been a bad year, and he was angry. This young man, we'll call him Carlos, had taken on much more responsibility lately; responsibilities that would be hard for anybody to manage, let alone a 14-year-old boy. His mom had gotten in a car wreck and broken her neck. That wreck, the subsequent medical bills, and the fact that she couldn't work for the time being meant that Christmas was going to be a little tight this year.
Casper Family Donates Dozens of Bags to “Stuff the Van” in Honor of Late Daughter
Kristina Glasgow lost her daughter on Dec. 13, 2015. Every year since, the Glasgows and their two daughters help "Stuff the Van" with dozens of bags in honor of the little girl who died before she was born. Krymson, 9, and Arile, 8, said they love going shopping with their...
Craves Restaurant Announces Its Permanent Closure on Saturday
Just days after the Downtown Casper restaurant Crav-A-Bowl shut it's doors, another Casper restaurant has announced its closure as well. The owner of Craves announced that it will be closing its doors permanently on Saturday, December 10 at 10:00 p.m. "We are so thankful to everyone who has supported us...
Casper Restauranteur’s Classic Car Victim of Alleged Hit & Run
She calls it 'Baby.' B-A-B-Y Baby. Jacquie Anderson, owner and operator of The Bluebird Restaurant (Cheese Barrel) in Downtown Casper, announced on Facebook that her prized car, a vintage Model A Ford Sedan, was the victim of an alleged hit and run which occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10.
Dear Casper: Please Stop ‘Trying’ to Turn Left at Either of These Spots
Casper most definitely does not have bad traffic (especially when compared to large, metropolitan areas like Denver), but during the Christmas season, it does seem like our drivers get more careless. Full disclosure, I will admit to making possibly illegal turns in the past, so I'm not judging, just trying...
It’s Kind of a Funny Story: Ex-Husband and Wife Have Big Plans as New Owners of Yellowstone Garage
"It's kind of a funny story," she started... And so began the tale of Bryce Harvey and Sierra Schmidt - an ex-husband and wife team who are still friends and business partners. Harvey and Schmidt are the new owners of Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue and they have big plans for the downtown eatery and events venue.
Liquor Licenses Approved for Little Shop of Burgers and Yellowstone Garage
At the meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a liquor license for Little Shop of Burgers and transferred a liquor license to the people that will be taking over at the Yellowstone Garage. John Huff, the previous owner of the Yellowstone Garage, spoke at the meeting about the difficulty...
Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing
Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
Casper Council Passes Nondiscrimination Ordinance and Removes Age to Discuss Later
After three readings and several months of work with the LGBTQ advisory group, the Casper city council has passed a nondiscrimination ordinance that would add penalties if people are discriminated against based on various protected classes. The ordinance change was initially proposed by the council-appointed LGBTQ advisory committee and will...
Wyoming Community Foundation Helps Fund Care in Converse County
A grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation has helped fund Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions care in Converse County (Douglas). That's according to a press release from Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, who wrote that the grant helped fund and train a new social worker!. That social worker is named...
Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?
Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers
Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
