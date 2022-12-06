Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
School placed on lockdown after student fires gun in Wake County classroom, no injuries reported
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Wake County middle school was placed on lockdown on Thursday morning after a juvenile suspect discharged a gun on campus, officials said. According to an update provided by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received a call for service at Fuquay-Varina Middle School around 8:03 a.m.
WBTV
Trial date scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, raping, killing Robeson County teen
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The trial for the man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a Robeson County teen is scheduled to take place next year. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Michael McLellan’s trial has been scheduled for Sept. 18, 2023. The office said the trial was set during a hearing this past week.
Comments / 0