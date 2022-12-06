ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The trial for the man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a Robeson County teen is scheduled to take place next year. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Michael McLellan’s trial has been scheduled for Sept. 18, 2023. The office said the trial was set during a hearing this past week.

