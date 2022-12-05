ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
cryptoslate.com

SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors

FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Loaning your bitcoin invites an element of risk that you may not need to incur. You should not make any financial, investment, trading or otherwise decision solely based on the information presented in this article. Bitcoin lending will be the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Many DeFi projects are currently...
ihodl.com

Court Orders Celsius to Return $45M in Crypto Stored in Custody Accounts

US bankruptcy court has ordered Celsius to return approximately $44 million worth of crypto back to clients, who stored their assets in custody accounts, Bloomberg reports. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. On Wednesday, US Judge, Martin Glenn, said...
astaga.com

Ethereum And Ripple Commit Securities Fraud: Michael Saylor

Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor notoriously doesn’t care a lot about altcoins, together with Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH). In a most up-to-date podcast look, Saylor spoke out in regards to the classification of these cryptocurrencies as securities. In reference to the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy