ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook

By Chloe Folmar
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44e7Lc_0jYYQV8P00

The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to take a case brought against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook by voters who claimed that the two companies illegally influenced the 2020 election.

Kevin O’Rourke, et al. filed a petition in September for a writ of certiorari, or review of the case by the Supreme Court, which has now been denied , effectively dismissing the case.

The group alleges that Dominion’s election technology, often criticized by allies of former President Trump, is crafted to influence results, arguing that the voting resources possess “systemic and widespread exploitable vulnerabilities.”

Dominion, Facebook and others “engaged in concerted action to interfere with the 2020 presidential election through a coordinated effort to, among other things, change voting laws without legislative approval, use unreliable voting machines, alter votes through an illegitimate adjudication process,” according to the lawsuit.

The case against Dominion was previously dismissed by the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, among other lower courts, and was denied rehearing by the court in June before petitioning the nation’s highest court.

Lower federal courts claimed that the group of eight citizens suing Dominion and Facebook did not have the standing to bring about a successful suit against the companies and their leadership.

The courts noted that one of the seven people petitioning alongside O’Rourke declined to vote in the 2020 election, critiquing also the lack of specificity in the case concerning harm caused by the parties.

O’Rourke and his co-petitioners “allege no particularized injury traceable to the conduct of Defendants, other than their general interest in seeing elections conducted fairly and their votes fairly counted,” wrote Colorado Judge Timothy Tymkovich in May.

The Supreme Court did not provide reasoning or dissent behind its choice not to review the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

How Right-Wing Groups Set the Stage for the Supreme Court to Rig Future Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday the Supreme Court will hear a bombshell case, Moore v. Harper, that will have enormous ramifications for future elections. The outcome will determine whether state legislatures—many of which are heavily gerrymandered and disproportionately controlled by Republicans—will be granted near king-like status to draw new redistricting maps and pass restrictive voting laws with little to no review by state courts or other entities.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices

Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
CBS News

Supreme Court will hear arguments in high stakes voting laws case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Moore v. Harpe, a case that focuses on what the U.S. Constitution says about the state's involvement in regulating elections. CBS' chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford breaks down what this means for the future of democracy.
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?

It looks as though there will be no end to the fallout from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s majority opinion in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen holding that gun control regulations are “presumptively” unconstitutional unless they are sufficiently “analogous” to a 19th century law. The Court’s requirement of a close historical comparator has turned out to be almost impossible to satisfy, causing lower courts to invalidate or question otherwise reasonable laws prohibiting the obliteration of guns’ serial numbers and firearm possession by convicted felons or domestic abusers.
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump

In just a few days, on December 7, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could have dire implications for American democracy, Moore v. Harper. Moore concerns the “independent state legislature” theory: the idea that the Constitution grants state legislatures some level of special authority in administering federal elections that may not be constrained by state courts or perhaps even state constitutions. The idea is, to put it mildly, contested. The conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who recently signed on as co-counsel for litigants opposing the independent state legislature theory in Moore, has argued in The Atlantic that Moore represents “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding” and cautioned that the theory is a key part of “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder warned that, depending on how the Court rules, Moore could pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

CU Law Professor analyzes elections case before US Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday December 7 will take up a case - Moore v. Harper - focused on what the U.S. Constitution means when it assigns state legislatures the task of regulating elections.  It is a case that has many observers talking about its implications for our democracy.CBS News Colorado's Tori Mason interviewed University of Colorado Law School Professor Doug Spencer to analyze the case's significance.  Professor Spencer said the case asks the court to reevaluate its own precedent, including several decisions it's made over the past 100 years interpreting the Constitution.Spencer said, "The U.S. Constitution says that...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy