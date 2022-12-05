Read full article on original website
TRON Academy Announces 7 New Partners and New Activations
Geneva, Switzerland, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire. TRON DAO recently launched The TRON Academy initiative to empower young blockchain enthusiasts from top-tier universities around the world. Creators are being welcomed to take advantage of early-stage development opportunities in the TRON ecosystem. Partnerships have been developed with existing blockchain clubs, and coaching support is available for students interested in establishing new clubs on their campuses.
Telegram Introduces Privacy Feature Through Blockchain-based Numbers
Telegram will allow its users to conceal their phone numbers from everyone. After acquiring a number, users may use it to get a verification code through text messages. Telegram, a popular messaging app, has released an upgrade that allows users to register using blockchain-based anonymous numbers rather than mobile phone numbers. To the delight of privacy-conscious users, Telegram will allow its users to conceal their phone numbers from everyone, rather than only those they haven’t registered to the service.
New AI Chatbot Stuns Crypto Community With Incredible Capabilities
One just needs to type in their query or comment into the provided text box. Using this tool, one can even create a sample smart contract. The OpenAI research organization has released a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) called ChatGPT. Which has already been put to use in a variety of contexts. From trading bots to cryptocurrency blogs to even a song.
Consensys Announces Update to Metamask Wallet Post Policy Criticism
MetaMask and Infura, had been collecting users’ wallet and IP addresses. ConsenSys said today that it intends to destroy user data after one week. Since the cryptocurrency community fought back against ConsenSys’ privacy policy last month. The company has given various revisions and explanations about how it handles user data. Last month, when users found out about the practice. Many of them saw it as going against the decentralized, privacy-focused spirit of Ethereum.
Usain Bolt Launches the Move-to-Earn STEP App at Tokyo Conference
STEP App was launched successfully at the Tokyo Conference in Japan. STEP App promotes exercise and rewards users with cryptocurrency tokens. STEP App, a Move-to-Earn app, was successfully launched at the Tokyo Conference in Japan. Usain Bolt, the global ambassador, formally launched the app. The event hosted a significant gathering of people — an all-inclusive community of builders, founders, investors, key stakeholders, and fitness geeks all striving to understand the future of STEP APP.
FTX Deploys a Forensic Team to Track Its Customers’ Hacked Assets
FTX has hired financial forensic investigators to find the missing digital assets of its customers. AlixPartners is expected to help FTX in finding the lost billions of dollars. FTX, the bankrupt crypto exchange has hired financial forensic investigators to find the missing cryptocurrencies. According to a recent report from the...
Metacade Presale for Web3’s First-Ever P2E Crypto Arcade Raises Over $670k in Under 2 Weeks
London, United Kingdom, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire. Metacade, the first-ever community-developed play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain arcade, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated $MCADE token presale. The sale of Metacade’s native utility token sold over an incredible $670k in under 2 weeks, with their Beta Sale stage now over 60%...
Tether Launching New Stablecoin on Tron Ecosystem
Tether announced to release of the Chinese Yuan (CNH) to the Tron blockchain. Bitfinex will be the first exchange to allow the user to deposit and withdraw CNH. Tether, the major blockchain-enabled platform, has announced the release of an offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) to the Tron blockchain. Bitfinex will be the first exchange to allow the user to deposit and withdraw CNH. Which is utilizing the Tron blockchain transport layer from the platform when it launches.
Payment Processor PayPal Launches Crypto Services in Luxembourg
In 2020, PayPal began offering cryptocurrency support in the United States. The firm is dedicated to collaborating closely with Luxembourg’s politicians and authorities. In what seems to be an effort to spread crypto services throughout the European Union. Financial services major PayPal aims to establish cryptocurrency operations in Luxembourg. Users of PayPal will soon be able to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as purchase and store digital currencies.
