Telegram will allow its users to conceal their phone numbers from everyone. After acquiring a number, users may use it to get a verification code through text messages. Telegram, a popular messaging app, has released an upgrade that allows users to register using blockchain-based anonymous numbers rather than mobile phone numbers. To the delight of privacy-conscious users, Telegram will allow its users to conceal their phone numbers from everyone, rather than only those they haven’t registered to the service.

1 DAY AGO