Houston, TX

FanSided

Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
NESN

Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
FanSided

3 teams that will regret not signing Kodai Senga while they had the chance

Kodai Senga signed with the New York Mets on Saturday night, as Steve Cohen went further over the luxury tax in the process. Kodai Senga, though an unproven commodity at this juncture, was largely considered a second-tier starting pitcher on the free-agent market. With the likes of Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom signing quickly, however, Senga became a priority for teams that had missed out on an obvious pitching upgrade so far this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls

The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Yankees have their next big free agency swing lined up

The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, and they have set their focus on this big free agent. The New York Yankees accomplished their top goal this offseason, and that was to re-sign superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They did so, after agreeing to terms on a nine-year, $360 million contract, beating the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in negotiations. For Yankees fans wondering if the team is done making moves after retaining both Judge and Rizzo, and bringing back reliever Tommy Kahnle, the answer is no. They reportedly have a big move planned out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Phillies Rumors: 3 moves Dave Dombrowski needs make to keep up with Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies will need to get more aggressive to keep up with the division rival New York Mets. The New York Mets continue to spend big money on big players. The power of Steve Cohen’s ownership knows no limit. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are sitting there as one of the more competitive teams in the National League but looking a bit more upward than they were only about a week ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Steve Cohen has turned losing Jacob deGrom into a huge win for Mets

Rather than pay Jacob deGrom to return to Queens, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has turned losing his ace into a surprising win. Whenever a team loses its ace, things usually don’t go well after that. It’s typically smaller market MLB teams that end up losing their best pitcher to bigger market clubs, so when the New York Mets lost Cy Young-winning ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers it came as a bit of a blow to fan morale.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

