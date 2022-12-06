Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher opts to return to Huskers following stint in transfer portal
Jimari Butler has made his announcement on social media that he will stay at Nebraska and continue his career as a Cornhusker. The transfer portal window to announce, enter and leave is currently very active with plenty of players looking to leave their current program. Butler played every game this...
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Heisman Trophy winner announced
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony went down Saturday with a quartet of finalists honored in New York. This year, voters landed on an all-QB final field. Those four finalists featured Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The list...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini
Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
Terrell Owens Wants to Make NFL Comeback With Playoff Team
As the playoffs near, some teams are looking to add depth at some positions. For teams that need a receiver,... The post Terrell Owens Wants to Make NFL Comeback With Playoff Team appeared first on Outsider.
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
saturdaytradition.com
Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker’s family receives warm wishes from Michigan football following news of passing
Dametrius Walker, honorary Michigan captain, has unfortunately passed after losing his battle with cancer. Walker is a Michigan native and was a defensive line standout for Muskegon High School. Walker dreamed of playing for the Michigan Wolverines but in 2020 he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, which...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue
According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’
Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win
Joe Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 23-10
Letuligasenoa Regrets Departure of Fellow UW D-Lineman Peihopa
The Husky veteran defender called teammate's exit a huge loss.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts does something no other QB has done before as team clinches playoff berth
Jalen Hurts did something no other quarterback has ever done in NFL history as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants and clinched a playoff berth.
Social Media Buzz: Penei Sewell makes game-sealing catch for Lions
We all know the Sewells are talented on the football field, but now they’re just showing off. Earlier this season, Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell scored his first touchdown at the fullback position. Now older brother Penei showed the world he has some soft hands. At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Sewell is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. But in the Lions’ 34-23 win over Minnesota, Detroit pulled out some trickeration and threw to Sewell on a crossing pattern for the first down to seal the win. No one expected a pass to go to him, so naturally, a defender didn’t go with Sewell in the route. The dive past the first down marker was the frosting on a very big cake. Here’s how the social media world reacted to the play on Sunday: SSSSThe Highlighthttps://twitter.com/Lions/status/1602047113692872704Prettier than the Mona Lisahttps://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1602049417150074880Just like Troy Franklin?https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1602047494669873153The Tigers could use onehttps://twitter.com/billbarnwell/status/1602046772125339649Anyone have G 58?https://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1602049241819795456A play drawn in the sandhttps://twitter.com/minakimes/status/1602048523171553280He's been misused all alonghttps://twitter.com/bykevinclark/status/1602047364914618370This truly is fantasyhttps://twitter.com/NFLFantasy/status/1602047120219176960Marcus Arroyo is looking for employmenthttps://twitter.com/Jared_Mack7/status/160204728203962368011
saturdaytradition.com
All-AAC cornerback transfer announces commitment to Maryland
Ja’Quan Sheppard has announced his next destination where he continues playing college football. Sheppard announced on his Twitter page that he will transfer from Cincinnati to the University of Maryland where he will play for the Terrapins. Sheppard had a breakout season this 2022 season as a first-year starting...
saturdaytradition.com
Best dressed? Heisman finalists react to suits of their counterparts at New York ceremony
The Heisman Trophy finalists traditionally place a large emphasis on their outfits for the occasion. Before the 2022 ceremony, the 4 finalists (Max Duggan, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams, and Stetson Bennett), were asked who they thought was the best dressed, other than themselves of course. With Ohio sports betting coming...
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Heisman Trophy: Full ballot results revealed
The 2022 Heisman Trophy was handed out Saturday night. This year, the prestigious honor went to USC QB Caleb Williams for his part in leading a turnaround with the Trojans. When the full ballot results were released, Williams beat out TCU QB Max Duggan with Duggan finishing in second. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett finished third and fourth, respectively.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: Jeff Brohm brought the juice back to Ross-Ade Stadium
On Oct. 10, 2015, Purdue football might have hit its lowest point. On that date, as the Boilermakers closed out another loss in the Darrell Hazell era, only a smattering of fans remained to watch in Ross-Ade Stadium. West Lafayette might as well have been a ghost town. Worse than fan anger is fan apathy, and as Purdue lost 41-13 to Minnesota that cloudy, gloomy day to record its 4th straight defeat in a 2-10 season, the program had reached that state. As the final whistle sounded vs. the Golden Gophers, there were no more than 2,000 spectators still in Ross-Ade.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara speaks on Michigan QB competition for first time since Iowa transfer
Cade McNamara has had a tumultuous year, leaving Michigan to find a new home in Iowa City with Iowa. Until now, the QB has remained mum on the details surrounding his transfer, and exactly why he left Ann Arbor for other opportunities. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season and B1G title in 2021, as well as handing rival Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
'Can't win them all': Caleb Williams makes CFP admission to fellow Heisman finalists
Caleb Williams took home the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, capturing an overwhelming share of the first-place votes and dominating the final point total. Williams beat out fellow QBs CJ Stroud, Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett for the honor. However, there’s one shared similarity between the other finalists that Williams will not get to be a part of.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions' mindset as team continues playoff push
Aidan Hutchinson knows that every game from here on out is going to be important for the Detroit Lions. WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli revealed what Hutchinson’s thoughts are on the matchup. Detroit will be playing the Minnesota Vikings up next. The Lions are 5-7 and are holding on...
