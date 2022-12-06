ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox ripped by rivals over Masataka Yoshida deal: ‘Overpay... I have no words’ (report)

The Red Sox made a surprising investment earlier this week when they agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida, who had just been posted by his team, the Orix Buffaloes, one day earlier, was oen of the best hitters in Nippon Professional Baseball over the last few years but a bit of an unknown player to MLB fans and reporters.
JJ Redick talked with Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla about joining staff, but turned it down

Just a few days after the Ime Udoka suspension dropped and Joe Mazzulla was named Celtics’ interim coach, Mazzulla was apparently already out doing some recruiting. Longtime NBA veteran JJ Redick just happened to be in Boston after the news dropped, so the two met up. Redick said he talked with Mazzulla about potentially joining the Celtics staff, though it didn’t end up happening. Redick recently disclosed that information on his podcast, “The Old Man and The Three,” where he had the Celtics’ Derrick White on as a guest.
In Kenley Jansen, Red Sox get Craig Kimbrel’s replacement four years after he left

SAN DIEGO — On paper, Kenley Jansen will replace Tanner Houck as the Red Sox closer. In reality, he’s the replacement for Craig Kimbrel. That’s right: Jansen is really replacing a guy who hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox in four seasons. The former Dodger and Brave, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract earlier this week, is the long-awaited answer to Boston’s closer problem. It’s an issue that has largely gone unsolved for the last four years.
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Warriors 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch as old demons resurface

The Celtics had revenge on their mind on Saturday night but they ran into familiar problems against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss at the Chase Center. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds but he got limited help from his co-star in Jayson Tatum who went just 6-of-20 from the field to finish with 18 points.
