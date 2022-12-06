Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Xander Bogaerts told Red Sox fan at Celtics game he was leaving before news broke
Hours before the world found out that Xander Bogaerts was leaving the Red Sox to sign with the Padres, Bogaerts broke the news to one Red Sox fan who happened to be in the right time at the right place. Bogaerts, who is training in Arizona this winter, attended the...
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom on losing Xander Bogaerts: ‘It got to a point we weren’t going to’
As the Winter Meetings wound down at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego on Wednesday, the lobby was buzzing with rumors that the Red Sox were getting close to re-signing star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Reports that the sides were making progress swirled. Team executives were tight-lipped. From the outside, an agreement seemed likely if not imminent.
Red Sox ripped by rivals over Masataka Yoshida deal: ‘Overpay... I have no words’ (report)
The Red Sox made a surprising investment earlier this week when they agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida, who had just been posted by his team, the Orix Buffaloes, one day earlier, was oen of the best hitters in Nippon Professional Baseball over the last few years but a bit of an unknown player to MLB fans and reporters.
Kodai Senga signs with Mets, Red Sox had interest in free agent righty (report)
Kodai Senga, the free agent Japanese righthander who the Red Sox had been interested in, is signing with the New York Mets. Andy Martino of the SNY first reported the deal. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the terms and tweeted:. “Source confirms: Japanese free-agent right-hander Kodai Senga in agreement...
JJ Redick talked with Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla about joining staff, but turned it down
Just a few days after the Ime Udoka suspension dropped and Joe Mazzulla was named Celtics’ interim coach, Mazzulla was apparently already out doing some recruiting. Longtime NBA veteran JJ Redick just happened to be in Boston after the news dropped, so the two met up. Redick said he talked with Mazzulla about potentially joining the Celtics staff, though it didn’t end up happening. Redick recently disclosed that information on his podcast, “The Old Man and The Three,” where he had the Celtics’ Derrick White on as a guest.
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom addresses how Xander Bogaerts’ departure impacts Rafael Devers
After trading Mookie Betts in 2020 and losing Xander Bogaerts in free agency earlier this week, the Red Sox seem intent on not letting history repeat itself a third time. In that vein, questions about Rafael Devers’ future loom large as the Red Sox try to navigate their post-Bogaerts reality.
In Kenley Jansen, Red Sox get Craig Kimbrel’s replacement four years after he left
SAN DIEGO — On paper, Kenley Jansen will replace Tanner Houck as the Red Sox closer. In reality, he’s the replacement for Craig Kimbrel. That’s right: Jansen is really replacing a guy who hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox in four seasons. The former Dodger and Brave, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract earlier this week, is the long-awaited answer to Boston’s closer problem. It’s an issue that has largely gone unsolved for the last four years.
Red Sox thank Xander Bogaerts with Twitter video after SS signs with Padres
After he signed with the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox tweeted a video thanking Xander Bogaerts for his time with the franchise. It includes video ranging from him as a newly-signed teenager to his first hit, his first home run and many highlights including him helping lead Boston to two World Series championships.
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Warriors 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch as old demons resurface
The Celtics had revenge on their mind on Saturday night but they ran into familiar problems against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss at the Chase Center. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds but he got limited help from his co-star in Jayson Tatum who went just 6-of-20 from the field to finish with 18 points.
Red Sox free agent rumors: Boston looking at Japanese P Shintaro Fujinami (report)
The Red Sox, who signed one Japanese free agent already this offseason, might be in the market for a second. According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Red Sox are among the teams looking into Shintaro Fujinami, a 28-year-old, 6-foot-6 righthander who the Hanshin Tigers posted on Dec. 1. The Arizona...
Xander Bogaerts explains why he picked Padres, says he’d ‘kiss’ Scott Boras for 11-year deal
Xander Bogaerts didn’t go into free agency expecting to land an 11-year deal. If his agent, Scott Boras, had told him at the beginning of the process that his next contract would be longer than a decade, well, he would have been sure to show his agent his gratitude.
Xander Bogaerts officially joins Padres, takes No. 2 from new teammate
It’s a done deal. Former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts is officially heading to the San Diego Padres in free agency. The team announced the deal Friday afternoon, revealing only some of the details, confirming that Bogaerts is signing for 11 years, through the 2033 season. The deal...
Celtics’ Robert Williams nearing return, but needs to get back into shape
SAN FRANCISCO — Robert Williams III’s return feels like it’s just days ahead after he was seen practicing Friday for the Celtics. The big man is considered day-to-day, though Williams was ruled out for Saturday’s loss to the Warriors. That means the earliest Williams could play...
