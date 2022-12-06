NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Maury will not be satisfied with merely playing in the VHSL Class 5 state championship game. Not after what happened to the Commodores last season. Maury (10-1) advanced to the championship game after beating Green Run last week 21-14 and while it may have been looking to exact its revenge against a Stone Bridge team that beat it on the last play of the 2021 state championship game, it will face a more-than-formidable Highland Springs team that has a championship-pedigree of its own.

