Maury falls short in state title quest
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It wasn’t the dramatic ending like last season, but it’ll likely hurt all the same for Maury. The Commodores, for the second-straight season, reached the Class 5 state championship game, but they could not overcome Highland Springs in a 33-19 defeat Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University.
Maury, Phoebus to play for state championships
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Maury will not be satisfied with merely playing in the VHSL Class 5 state championship game. Not after what happened to the Commodores last season. Maury (10-1) advanced to the championship game after beating Green Run last week 21-14 and while it may have been looking to exact its revenge against a Stone Bridge team that beat it on the last play of the 2021 state championship game, it will face a more-than-formidable Highland Springs team that has a championship-pedigree of its own.
Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class 3 title
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Phoebus put on a dominating performance in beating Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 to win its second-straight Class 3 state title Saturday at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium. As he’s been apt to do all season, Jordan Bass put his explosive play-making on display. In his...
Weekend waterfront parade in Norfolk ushers in holiday season
The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk
Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Mr. Grinch spotted shopping for the Suffolk Sherriff’s …. Mr. Grinch spotted shopping for the Suffolk Sherriff's office toy drive. Kiahnna Patterson and Steve Fundaro report on WAVY News...
Tribe season concludes with loss in FCS quarterfinals to Montana St.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (WAVY) – After a slow start by both teams, Montana State broke through with eight-straight scoring drives on its way to a 55-7 rout of William & Mary Friday in the FCS quarterfinals before a frigid crowd of 14,367. It finishes one of the best seasons in Tribe history at 11-2. The Bobcats […]
Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd
“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/holidays/lights-camera-holiday-annual-suffolk-holiday-parade-takes-place-saturday/. ‘Lean on the lord’: Chesapeake church hosts...
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
One arrested following Chesapeake police pursuit ends in Suffolk
According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:12 a.m. near the intersection of Dock Landing Rd. and Scotfield Dr. for displaying license plates that didn't belong to the vehicle.
Foodbank hosting December drive-through food pantry
The pantry will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, and the initiative is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Hampton VA event helps veterans understand PACT Act benefits
Hampton Roads veterans had the chance to learn more about their PACT Act benefits during an event hosted by the Hampton VA Medical Center at the Chesapeake Community Base Outpatient Clinic.
Drone 10: Suffolk Holiday Lights 2022
One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, other offenses at Williamsburg laundry facility
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, …. Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants. WAVY News 10's Photojournalist Robert Rizzo reports. Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living community in Pembroke Square
The new senior living community, Avia Pembroke, will be on 373 Constitution Drive at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive. It is one of the new buildings going up in Pembroke Square, where Pembroke Mall previously was.
Newport News police officer found guilty in fatal 2019 shooting to be sentenced Friday
Newport News police officer found guilty in fatal …. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two long touchdown passes early, both of them to Jordan Bass – the...
Person injured following shooting on Sea Cove Court in VB
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 7:14 p.m. in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
