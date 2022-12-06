ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Maury falls short in state title quest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It wasn’t the dramatic ending like last season, but it’ll likely hurt all the same for Maury. The Commodores, for the second-straight season, reached the Class 5 state championship game, but they could not overcome Highland Springs in a 33-19 defeat Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Maury, Phoebus to play for state championships

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Maury will not be satisfied with merely playing in the VHSL Class 5 state championship game. Not after what happened to the Commodores last season. Maury (10-1) advanced to the championship game after beating Green Run last week 21-14 and while it may have been looking to exact its revenge against a Stone Bridge team that beat it on the last play of the 2021 state championship game, it will face a more-than-formidable Highland Springs team that has a championship-pedigree of its own.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class 3 title

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Phoebus put on a dominating performance in beating Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 to win its second-straight Class 3 state title Saturday at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium. As he’s been apt to do all season, Jordan Bass put his explosive play-making on display. In his...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk

Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Mr. Grinch spotted shopping for the Suffolk Sherriff’s …. Mr. Grinch spotted shopping for the Suffolk Sherriff's office toy drive. Kiahnna Patterson and Steve Fundaro report on WAVY News...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd

“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/holidays/lights-camera-holiday-annual-suffolk-holiday-parade-takes-place-saturday/. ‘Lean on the lord’: Chesapeake church hosts...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy