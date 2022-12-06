Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
Retail theft costly to both retailers and consumers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoplifting happens everywhere and is quite frequent around the holiday season. These retail thefts can have a huge financial impact on, not only the retailer, but the consumer as well. The Hoover Police Department says retail theft happens everywhere and they have had some cases recently.
wbrc.com
USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season. Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year. For a list of...
wbrc.com
Retail sales seeing a surge thanks to the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As people are out and about searching for the perfect holiday gift for loved ones, no one is working to more helpful in that search than small businesses. This year, sales seem to be exceeding expectations. The Alabama Retail Association is projecting $18 billion in sales...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Councilor speaking against exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed a multi-car crash Friday night ended with 13 people injured, with nine of them in critical condition. Birmingham police say the injuries are a result of exhibition driving. People getting hurt or dying at exhibition driving events is becoming all too...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area pharmacy encouraging curbside prescription pickup when sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows all districts are experiencing significant flu activity, even though the percentage dropped from the week prior. Even so, the owner of Harbin Discount Pharmacy, Jerry Newman, says he’s seen similar. While there are still a...
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama patients experience winter wonderland at Children’s Tree Farm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients at Children’s of Alabama got to spend the day at the annual Children’s Tree Farm presented by ACE Hardware. The hospital patio was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with 350 3-foot trees, holiday decorations, music and snow. Throughout the...
wbrc.com
Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas. First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert. Meals will be offered from noon until 2...
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
wbrc.com
Volunteers and charities coming together to provide beds for kids who go without
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have seen homes built in a week on tv, but have you ever seen 40 beds built in a day? Close to fifty volunteers came together to do just that. Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) representatives estimate bedlessness affects nearly three percent of the population and, in their eyes, that is three percent too much.
wbrc.com
Gadsden discounting transit fares for elderly, Medicaid recipients
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is announcing special transit pricing for senior citizens and Medicaid recipients. The new rates for those eligible will start with the New Year on January 1, 2023. Mayor Craig Ford says the effort is to lower the barriers for those on fixed...
wbrc.com
Should you give someone a pet for Christmas?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This time of year, you may be thinking about giving a loved one a pet for Christmas, but that comes with a warning. We’re On Your Side with what you should know before you surprise someone with a pet. A lot of humane societies say...
wbrc.com
Northstar EMS sees rebound from recruiting efforts
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama has some new first responders, some new graduates that will help fill what’s become a serious situation with healthcare. The industry has lost workers to COVID-19, resignations, and people leaving the business. Northstar EMS got creative and took matters into its own hands to recoup the losses and it’s paid off.
wbrc.com
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
wbrc.com
Etowah County Sheriff encouraging ‘stranger danger’ conversation early with kids
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff is encouraging parents to talk with their kids about stranger danger because you can never be too careful when it comes to your child’s safety. We’re in the midst of the holiday season which is generally filled with crowded events,...
wbrc.com
Auto insurance rates to increase in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation strikes again as consumers will soon be paying more for car insurance when the rates go up again in 2023. Experts are forecasting an average increase of 7 percent on the cost of car insurance next year, so right now is the time to shop for the best rates.
wbrc.com
Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts honors individuals and groups during River Market luncheon
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts of America held a luncheon at the River Market honoring three individuals and two organizations. Dr. Cecil Robinson and the Rosen Hardwood and Theo Ratliff groups were awarded the Whitney M. Young Service award for their work with youths. Richard Canez and Bethel Baptist Church pastor Schmitt Moore received the Vale La Pena Service award and the Earnest L. Palmer Legacy Award, respectively.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday. The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony. One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too...
wbrc.com
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Hale County woman
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a Hale County woman last seen on Thursday. The Hale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating 78-year-old Hester M. Brown. Authorities say Brown may be living with...
Comments / 0