FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
waer.org
Orange aim to stay undefeated at home against Wager
After a resounding victory against Coppin State Thursday night, the Orange improved to 7-2 on the season and 6-0 at home. Dyaisha Fair recorded a season high 27 points in the win. The Orange got off to a slow start, but Dyaisha Fair, one of the main leaders on this...
waer.org
The new Big East
The Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry has lost some of its luster for multiple reasons. One, both programs have failed to meet their usual expectations in the past 10 years. Two, they only meet once a year, without a conference joining them together. Conference realignment has taken its toll on classic rivalries like this, and has led to some of the most confusing non-rivalries in college sport (the Civil Conflict: Central Florida and UConn).
waer.org
WAER News Round Up: Dec. 5 - 9
The State University of New York appointed a Chancellor this week, and the City of Syracuse dealt now has a new way to address illegal marijuana shops. Also, with the dropping temperatures and cold weather, Gov. Kathy Hochul and NY health officials encouraged New Yorkers to keep themselves safe from different viruses.
waer.org
City of Syracuse to start deer management next week
Syracuse's deer management program will commence next week. Qualified wildlife managers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fan out to all sides of the city starting Monday and continue during the overnight hours through March. The program aims to remove deer for public health and safety concerns, such as...
waer.org
Route 481 northern section completes construction
The state has finally wrapped up a major paving project on Route 481's northern sections. The $14.5 million project took eight months to complete and extended 13 miles from I-81 in Cicero to Route 57 in Fulton.
waer.org
More than half of a million dollars available to bolster arts in CNY
A larger than expected amount of money is up for grabs to support arts programming in the Central New York region. CNY Arts is looking to distribute $510,000 in grants to local artists and organizations. CNY Arts Executive Director Stephen Butler said the organization usually only has about $200,000 to...
waer.org
Plan to close Jamesville Correctional Facility would move inmates to downtown justice center
Onondaga County proposed closing its Jamesville Correctional Facility and transferring inmates to the downtown justice center due to the low inmate population and a staffing shortage, officials said Friday. The idea of consolidating the facilities comes several years after Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway previously proposed the idea. “Consolidation-wise, it...
