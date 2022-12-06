The Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry has lost some of its luster for multiple reasons. One, both programs have failed to meet their usual expectations in the past 10 years. Two, they only meet once a year, without a conference joining them together. Conference realignment has taken its toll on classic rivalries like this, and has led to some of the most confusing non-rivalries in college sport (the Civil Conflict: Central Florida and UConn).

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO