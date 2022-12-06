UPDATE: Russell Robinson was arrested Thursday afternoon in Citronelle, according to police. He is being taken to Mobile County Metro Jail for one charge of attempted murder. Around 3:10 p.m., the Citronelle Police Department received a 911 call back at the residence on Gay Lane advising that the suspect was behind the residence attempting to break into the house. Officers arrived on the scene and was able to take the suspect into custody when he attempted to flee the scene. The arrest went without incident and no one was injured, according to police.

CITRONELLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO