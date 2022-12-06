Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
12-year-old shot, Mobile police looking for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Garland Street near University Boulevard and Overlook Road. Officers tell us the victim was taking out the trash when his small dog escaped, which led to […]
utv44.com
MPD: One shot on Vista Bonita Drive
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation. Police responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to one shot. The male victim and his son...
utv44.com
MPD: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. The 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it began chasing...
Pensacola Police warn of car burglaries at apartment complexes
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning residents after a string of car burglaries happened at multiple apartment complexes. Officials tweeted Saturday afternoon that they received several reports of car burglaries at apartment complexes on the north side of town. All of the reports had come in within 24 hours […]
Son shoots dad during argument, dad suffers life-threatening injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he allegedly shot his father during an argument. Officials said officers were called to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive after receiving a report about a person who was shot. When officers arrived they found out that the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Woman scams Walmart cashier out of $1,800
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who they say scammed a Walmart cashier in Semmes out of $1,800. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman told the new cashier that she was part of the store’s human resources department and needed change. Meanwhile, the man kept other cashiers busy, the sheriff’s office said.
Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
Pensacola man who climbed tower to escape police to be sentenced
A Pensacola sex offender who ran from police by climbing a radio tower will be sentenced next month.
WALA-TV FOX10
One person injured in shooting early Saturday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their response to an early Saturday morning shooting. “At this time, we can confirm at approximately 4:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive in reference to one shot involving a domestic altercation. The male victim and his son were involved in a physical altercation. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Jamichael Brown, 25, was arrested for domestic violence assault.”
Man arrested for allegedly hitting father-in-law, stealing money: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Thursday who allegedly hit his father-in-law in the face and stole money from him on Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. Michael Miller, 42, was found on Thursday, Dec. 8 and arrested. Miller was charged with elder abuse and theft of property. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Citronelle PD arrests shooting suspect deemed ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE: Russell Robinson was arrested Thursday afternoon in Citronelle, according to police. He is being taken to Mobile County Metro Jail for one charge of attempted murder. Around 3:10 p.m., the Citronelle Police Department received a 911 call back at the residence on Gay Lane advising that the suspect was behind the residence attempting to break into the house. Officers arrived on the scene and was able to take the suspect into custody when he attempted to flee the scene. The arrest went without incident and no one was injured, according to police.
Attempted murder suspect returns to scene of crime, arrested: Police
UPDATE (8:00 p.m.): Robinson will be in court on Friday, Dec. 9 for a bond hearing, according to the jail log. CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police said they arrested 29-year-old Russell Lamar Robinson Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting in Citronelle that left one man in “critical condition” Wednesday. Robinson is charged with […]
Pensacola teen sentenced to prison for killing Alabama man
A Pensacola teenager is going to prison for killing an Alabama man almost two years ago.
Two seriously hurt in crash Sunday morning at DIP Food Mart
UPDATE: 8:40 AM: Mobile Police sent this update to News 5: At this time, we can confirm officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway. The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Both male victims sustained severe […]
Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with kidnapping, rape and assault after police responded to a disturbance call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked today and charged on four different counts after spending four days in the hospital following his arrest, according to police. Allen Myatt, 32, is facing first degree attempted rape, first degree kidnapping, third degree assault and resisting arrest after being combative with officers, according to authorities.
PHOTOS: Thieves steal Nativity Jesus, leave behind tombstone
Police want to know who stole from the Nativity scene decorating a Liberty Road man's home, replacing the baby Jesus with a symbol of death.
Homicide investigation underway after man was found floating in water along Battleship Parkway: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in the water along Battleship Parkway last Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a release from the MPD. 30-year-old Decisco Tillman, of Mobile, was floating in the water across the street from the USS Battleship […]
Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
Comments / 1