UC Forward Named to AAC Honor Roll After Efficient Week

The Bearcats are carrying some momentum into the Crosstown Shootout.

CINCINNATI — UC forward Viktor Lakhin made the AAC Honor Roll for his play over the last week. The efficient big man averaged 13.0 points and 11.5 rebounds across two games.

Lakhin is now second in the AAC in rebounds (7.8) and field goal percentage (66.7%). He is first on the team in Player Efficiency Rating (31.8) by a wide margin among high-minute players this season.

The redshirt sophomore is blossoming in year two and can cement his rise with a big game against Xavier on Saturday.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Recruiting Roundup: Assessing UC's Outlook With Scott Satterfield

Scott Satterfield Knows He Has Big Shoes to Fill Following Luke Fickell's Tenure With Cincinnati Bearcats

Bearcats Head Coach Scott Satterfield’s Contract Details Revealed

Reaction To UC Hiring Scott Satterfield As New Head Football Coach

Recruiting Roundup: Assessing UC's Outlook With Scott Satterfield

Bearcats Make It Official: Scott Satterfield Named 43rd Head Football Coach in School History

Three Man Weave: Balanced Scoring Powers UC In 97-71 Win Over Bryant

Bob Huggins On Facing Xavier Again: Zero 'Good Thoughts' Towards The Musketeers

Report: UC Playing Louisville in 2022 Fenway Bowl

Watch: Landers Nolley And A Hawaiian-Themed Viktor Lakhin Recap Maui Invitational

It's About Time For Primetime In Clifton

UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23

UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Report: UC Football Names Kerry Coombs Interim Head Coach

Watch: Four-Star QB Brady Drogosh Shines in 52-13 State Title Victory

UC Closes 2022 Season With Another Home Sellout

Maui Fastbreak: UC Hammers Louisville 81-62 In Tournament Finale

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3

Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season

Tre Tucker: Jadon Thompson's KO Return TD was in 'a Gray Area'

UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award

UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk