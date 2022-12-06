UC Forward Named to AAC Honor Roll After Efficient Week
The Bearcats are carrying some momentum into the Crosstown Shootout.
CINCINNATI — UC forward Viktor Lakhin made the AAC Honor Roll for his play over the last week. The efficient big man averaged 13.0 points and 11.5 rebounds across two games.
Lakhin is now second in the AAC in rebounds (7.8) and field goal percentage (66.7%). He is first on the team in Player Efficiency Rating (31.8) by a wide margin among high-minute players this season.
The redshirt sophomore is blossoming in year two and can cement his rise with a big game against Xavier on Saturday.
