UPDATE: According to Will Meyers at the Museum of Appalachia, " We regret to inform you that both days of this year’s Candlelight Christmas have been cancelled, due to flooding and a high likelihood of continuing rain throughout the weekend. It saddens us greatly to have to cancel this beloved event, but the safety of our guests must always come first."

The original story is below.

On Friday and Saturday, the Museum of Appalachia at Norris will host its 7th annual Candlelight Christmas event, beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 9 each night.

"The centerpiece of this holiday experience is an evening tour of the Museum’s pioneer village. Old-fashioned Christmas decorations will adorn the interiors of the Museum’s authentic log cabins - many of which will be festively lit for the occasion," stated a news release from the Museum.

Candlelight Christmas will also feature traditional musicians performing throughout the grounds, local artisans and craftspeople, and a variety of family-friendly activities, including wagon rides, visits with farm animals, popcorn stringing, and Christmas storytelling. Blacksmiths, spinners, weavers, and other demonstrators will be on-site for historic demonstrations.

Tickets are available for purchase at the website. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the museum during the event. Prices are $45 for a family, consisting of two adults and children, to $20 for everyone age 13 and up and $10 for children age six to 12.

For more information, call (865) 494-7680, or visit online at museumofappalachia.org .

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Candlelight Christmas at Museum of Appalachia canceled because of weather