Anderson County, TN

Party (and eat) with the Democrats

By The Oak Ridger
 5 days ago

Anderson County Democrats will celebrate the holidays with a party and potluck dinner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church Social Hall, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club and the Anderson County Democratic Party are hosting the Holiday Party, inviting Democrats throughout the county to attend. Guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share. Turkey, ham and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, according to a news release.

Guests may also make contributions to Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood, the advocacy and political arm supporting Planned Parenthood and the organization the Democrats have chosen for holiday contributions.

New officers

Newly elected officers of the Democratic Women’s Club will be sworn in at the Holiday Party. Oak Ridge City Council member Ellen Smith will install the 2023 officers: Ann Mostoller, president; Millicent Taylor, vice president; Jan Newsome, treasurer; Ann Miller, secretary; and Regina Guy, Nominating Committee chair.

For more information, email Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com.

Denise Krupp
5d ago

churches can lose their tax exemption status if they get involved with politics. are they going to be handing out gas ⛽ food vouchers because their king 👑 Bidens policies that have ruined this great nation.

4
