TupaTalk: Colts' Saturday hire shakes up the norm, and that might be good

Some controversies spring up on their own like mushrooms, some are bolstered by the manure of opinion.

I’ve got to think the flap about new Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday as a bit of the latter.

Some old-timers vociferously resent Cols’ owner Jim Irsay hiring the inexperienced coach in lieu of others they feel have earned their dues.

Others nurture the bickering because they fall on the side of negative doubt, and some just plain don't like it when something disturbs what they believe should be the natural order of things.

They could be right within the scope of acceptable viewpoint. Or, perhaps they need to let the Colts do it their way and rise or fall with it.

I don’t really have that strong of an opinion on the wisdom or not of hiring Saturday.

But, I believe he deserves a chance without a microscope on everything he does.

To be honest, I like it sometimes when the norm is shaken up a bit. First, it’s an interesting experiment; second, it opens up avenues of new thought that might broaden evaluations.

But, the bottom line is this: Irsay didn’t do anything to crack the NFL foundations on how coaches come to be hired.

He is one owner facing a unique scenario and rolling the dice to take a chance. Perhaps there’s some kind of special chemistry and need Saturday can provide the Colts’ emotional dynamics than that a more traditional interim coaching hire might not bring.

I don’t have any particularly strong feelings about Saturday or the Colts, but I’m rooting for him just because it’s something different, a new breeze of thought, an interesting concept to hire a coach with very little coaching experience but a wealth of football knowledge in other aspects and contacts. Perhaps his viewpoint and experience will prove to be a valuable asset in this position.

Apparently, the Colt players have competed hard for him since he took charge.

Anyway, the tag "interim” might be real. This could be just another odd episode in the ongoing soap opera that spans the decades in sports.