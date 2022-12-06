Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform her hit “Fingers Crossed” on the 2022 People’s Choice Awards , which are set to air on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The song reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January.

Shania Twain , this year’s Music Icon Award recipient, will also take the stage at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to perform a medley of her hits as well as her new single “Waking Up Dreaming.” The new song is from her upcoming sixth studio album, Queen of Me .

Related

Lizzo to Receive People's Champion Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards

It’s doubtless just a coincidence, but both singers are Canadian, as is actor and budding director Ryan Reynolds , who will receive the People’s Icon Award. (Spencer-Smith was born in England, but moved to Canada when she was 3.)

Lizzo is set to receive the People’s Champion Award but is not slated to perform.

Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, David Spade, Ana Gasteyer and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez are among the presenters.

“Live From E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” will air at 7 p.m. ET/PT on E!. Both shows are produced by Den of Thieves, with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Here’s the complete list of performers and presenters:

Performers:

Lauren Spencer Smith (“Fingers Crossed”)

Shania Twain (“Waking Up Dreaming” and hits medley)

Presenters :

Amy Poehler ( Baking It )

Ana Gasteyer (actress, American Auto )

Billy Porter

Colin Hanks (actor, A Friend of the Family )

David Spade (comedian, David Spade: Nothing Personal )

Dwyane Wade (NBA champion/entrepreneur)

George Lopez (actor, Lopez vs. Lopez )

Heidi Klum (host, AGT All Stars )

Laverne Cox (host, If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox )

Lil Rel Howery (actor/comedian, Get Out , Free Guy and Lil Rel Howery: I Said It, Y’all Thinking It )

Mayan Lopez (actress, Lopez vs. Lopez )

McKenna Grace (actress, A Friend of the Family )

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (actress/musician)

Niecy Nash-Betts (actress, The Rookie Feds and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story )

Nikki Glaser (comedian, Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth and host, FBOY Island)

Sarah Hyland (actress, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin )

Sarah Michelle Gellar (actress/executive producer, Wolf Pack )

The Miz & Maryse ( WWE Superstars )