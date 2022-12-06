ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-Winning ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71

By Associated Press
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Kirstie Alley , who won an Emmy for her role on Cheers and starred in films including Look Who’s Talking , died Monday (Dec. 5). She was 71.

Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley’s manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press .

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” her children’s statement said.

She starred opposite Ted Danson as Rebecca Howe on Cheers , the beloved NBC sitcom about a Boston bar, from 1987 to 1993. She joined the show at the height of its popularity after the departure of original star Shelley Long.

Alley would win an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role in 1991. She would take a second Emmy for best lead actress in a miniseries or television movie in 1993 for playing the title role in the CBS TV movie David’s Mother .

She had her own sitcom on NBC, Veronica’s Closet , from 1997 to 2000.

In the 1989 comedy Look Who’s Talking , which gave her a major career boost, she played the mother of a baby whose inner thoughts were voiced by Bruce Willis. She would also appear in the 1990 sequel Look Who’s Talking Too .

John Travolta, her co-star in both films, paid her tribute in an Instagram post .

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta said, along with a photo of Alley. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

She would play a fictionalized version of herself in the 2005 Showtime series Fat Actress , a show that drew comedy from her public and media treatment over her weight gain and loss.

And in recent years she appeared on several reality shows, including Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer .

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Alley attended Kansas State University before dropping out and moving to Los Angeles.

Her first television appearances were as a game show contestant, on The Match Game in 1979 and Password in 1980.

She made her film debut in 1982′s Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

‘Wicked’ Has Begun Filming, ‘SpongeBob’ Star Ethan Slater Joins Cast

The filming for the highly anticipated Wicked films is officially underway, according to Instagram Stories from director Jon M. Chu as well as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are set to play Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba the Wicked Witch, respectively. “What a day today has been,” Erivo captioned a blank screen on her Stories on Wednesday (Dec. 7), tagging Grande and Chu. The director, meanwhile, shared an adorable Wicked-themed drawing made by his daughter “to commemorate the first day of shooting.” Grande reposted it, writing, “My heart.” That’s not all the news going down in the land of Oz...
TheDailyBeast

Cher’s Mom, Georgia Holt, Dies at 96

Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, passed away on Sunday. She was 96. The hitmaker took to Twitter to confirm the news, sharing a message that “Mom is gone.” The news comes after Holt was hospitalized with pneumonia in September, when the 76-year-old “Believe” singer notified fans of her absence from the social media platform. “Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia,” Cher wrote, ladder adding that “She’s Getting Better.” Holt was an actress, model and singer who attained fame and success of her own after moving to Los Angeles from Arkansas, where she landed roles in “Watch the Birdie” and “I Love Lucy.” “She never gave me and my sister advice because, truthfully, she knew we’d never take it,” Cher said in an interview with People in 2013. “Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right.”Mom is gone😔— Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022 Read it at Page Six
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Mick Fleetwood’s Iconic Wooden Balls From ‘Rumours’ Album Cover Sell for $128,000

The rumors are true: Mick Fleetwood’s balls are worth a whole lot of money. On Dec. 3 and 4 in Beverly Hills, items from the Fleetwood Mac archives were auctioned off shortly after the death of Christine McVie, with the biggest sale price — $128,000, to be exact — going to the pair of wooden balls sported by the band’s namesake on the iconic Rumours album cover. Related An Appreciation of Christine McVie, Poet Laureate of the Morning After 12/09/2022 The balls were just one (or two, if you want to be precise) of nearly 900 items sold during the sale — which was...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Billboard

Cardi B Offers Her Hilarious Hot Takes on ‘The Crown’ Season 5: ‘Camilla Think She Slick’

It’s safe to say Cardi B is invested in The Crown. On Thursday (Dec. 7), the superstar took to social media to share her thoughts as she continued binging Season 5 of the hit Netflix drama. Related Cardi B Tells Fans Considering Butt Injections: 'Don't!' 12/08/2022 Most of the rapper’s hottest takes had to do with the illicit romance between then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) as well as the couple’s blatant manipulation of Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) as they carried on their affair. “Why would Charles want Diana to hang out with Camila? THE NERVE the f–k...
Billboard

Jerrod Carmichael Set to Host 2023 Golden Globes

Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The three-hour telecast will air live coast-to-coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock. The 79th Annual Golden Globes wasn’t broadcast in January. In support of boycotts of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) by various media companies, actors and other creatives over a lack of diversity in the organization, NBC declined to televise the show. The HFPA held the presentation privately, with the results announced via press release and on the Golden Globe Awards’ social media pages...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Billboard

Brandi Carlile Brings ‘The Story’ & ‘You and Me on the Rock’ to ‘SNL’

Brandi Carlile returned to SNL as the musical guest on Saturday (Dec. 10), delivering one of her classics, 2007’s “The Story,” and her Grammy-nominated “You and Me on the Rock” featuring Lucius. For her first performance of the night, Carlile was introduced by Martin Short, who co-hosted this weekend’s episode with Steve Martin. “Ladies and gentlemen, Brandi Carlile,” Short announced, as Carlile launched into “The Story,” the title track from her sophomore album. Related Steve Martin & Martin Short Joined by Selena Gomez for 'SNL' Opening Monologue 12/11/2022 Carlile took the stage again later in the evening, introduced this time by Steve Martin and accompanied by...
Billboard

Steve Martin & Martin Short Audition for Brandi Carlile in ‘SNL’ Tease: ‘Double the Hosts, But Triple the Threats’

Only legends in the building! Saturday Night Live released the teaser for its upcoming episode on Friday (Dec. 9), starring Steve Martin and Martin Short. In the clip, the two hosts team up with veteran cast member Cecily Strong and musical guest Brandi Carlile. “You know, Brandi, if you’re looking for some backup singers, we’re actually pretty good,” Martin promised before he and his Only Murders in the Building co-star broke out into a doo-wop freestyle with some help from Strong. Related Brandi Carlile, Yeah Yeah Yeahs Lined Up as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guests 12/09/2022 Carlile’s reaction? “I’m good,” she politely asserts before...
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: Comeback Artist of the Year — Sam Smith

For this year’s update of our ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, Billboard is counting down our staff picks for the top 10 pop stars of 2021 all this week and next. First, a salute to the artist who made the most impressive comeback this year: resurgent (and reinvented) pop star Sam Smith. By 2015, Sam Smith’s name was synonymous with global success. The U.K. singer-songwriter achieved hits and acclaim in Britain as early as 2013 — and in 2014, that acclaim built to stateside recognition, after they released a career-defining single in “Stay With Me” and unveiled their debut album In the Lonely...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Duets With 11-Year-Old Daughter Monroe at First Post-COVID Christmas Concert: ‘This Is My Baby Girl!’

TORONTO — At her first live concert since the pandemic, the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, brought out her princess, Monroe, to duet with her at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday night on the 19th-century carol “Away in a Manger,” and the 11-year-old is cut from the same tulle cloth as her mom. In other words, she can sing. Both mom and daughter, resplendent in sparkly white dresses and tiaras, sat for the song on a set that included Christmas trees, presents and toy soldiers. Related Mariah Carey Hilariously Chides Stephen Colbert Over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Lyrics 12/10/2022 “This is...
Billboard

Lady Gaga Goes Goth in ‘Bloody Wednesday’ Dance Video Inspired by TikTok Trend

Everyone’s doing the “Bloody Mary.” The viral TikTok dance sensation inspired by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega’s quirky moves that is set to the sanguineous 2011 Lady Gaga song has blown up so big that even Mother Monster couldn’t resist throwing her black veil into the ring. “Bloody Wednesday,” Gaga dubbed her black and white TikTok response video, in which she quickly applies her gothy white makeup and fills out her eyebrows while slipping into leather Mary Janes, plaid knee socks, black shorts, a matching jacket and a black shirt with a frilly white front. And then she dances. Waving her hands...
Billboard

Metro Boomin Scores Third No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With ‘Heroes & Villains’

Metro Boomin’s superstar-filled album Heroes & Villains debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Dec. 17), giving the producer his third leader on the list. The 15-song set starts with his biggest week yet: 185,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 8, according to Luminate — largely driven by streaming activity. Heroes & Villains boasts a cavalcade of heavy-hitters, including 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Chris Brown, Future, Gunna, John Legend, Travis Scott, the late Takeoff, Don Toliver, The Weeknd, Young Thung and unbilled spoken word cameos from Morgan Freeman. Heroes & Villains is...
Billboard

Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Wicked’ Cast & Ariana Grande Is Speechless

My dear, my dear! Director Jon M. Chu shared the news Thursday (Dec. 8) that Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the big-screen adaptation of Wicked as Madame Morrible. “It took one tweet to convince the ICON (and dear friend) #MichelleYeoh to play our Madame Morrible in #WickedMovie,” the filmmaker tweeted along with an article by The Hollywood Reporter confirming the casting. (Variety was first to report the news.) “Am I the luckiest director in the world to get to work with her again?! Spoiler alert: yes I am. Welcome to Shiz.” Related 'Wicked' Has Begun Filming, 'SpongeBob' Star Ethan Slater Joins Cast 12/08/2022 In the...
Billboard

Jet Black, Founding Drummer of The Stranglers, Dies at 84

Jet Black, one of the co-founders and the original drummer in beloved British new wave/punk band The Stranglers has died at 84. “It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend, colleague and band elder statesman Jet Black,” the band wrote in a statement on Thursday (Dec. 8). “Jet died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fond adieu, fly straight JB.” Related Gone But Not Forgotten: Musicians We Lost in 2022 12/09/2022 In a lengthy tribute, the band said that Black (born Brian John Duffy on Aug. 26, 1938 in Essex, England) died on Tuesday (Dec. 6) of unspecified...
Billboard

Nikki Glaser Elated to Sit on Passenger Side For ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With Wilco: ‘One of the Best Rock Bands of All Time’

Alicia Keys, Metallica, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Anitta and… Jeff Tweedy? Some of music’s biggest superstars have hopped in the driver’s seat for Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series over the past five years. But when comedian Nikki Glaser was asked by the show’s producers who she wanted to tool around with the first name that came to mind was one of her favorite bands: Tweedy’s Wilco. Related Here's 'The News': Paramore Drops New Song & Horror-Themed Music Video 12/08/2022 “They are objectively one of the best rock bands of all time. This isn’t up for debate,” Glaser tells Billboard about the beloved band...
Billboard

Lea Michele Recalls Pressure to Get a Nose Job: ‘I Wasn’t Pretty Enough For Film and Television’

Remember in Glee season two when Rachel Berry debates getting a nose job, sings an iconic mashup of “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story and TLC‘s “Unpretty” with Quinn Fabray, then decides to embrace her natural beauty when reminded of her resemblance to her hero Barbra Streisand? Turns out, that all has a striking parallel to Lea Michele‘s real life. Related Amber Riley Thinks Lea Michele 'Would Probably Say That She Doesn't See Race' 12/09/2022 In a Thursday (Dec. 8) interview with Town & Country, the Glee alum opened up about the constant pressure she faced as a young actress to surgically alter...
Billboard

Kenny Chesney Honors Late Dog Ruby by Releasing Song Inspired by Her for Charity: Listen

Kenny Chesney is using his music to honor his best friend. Chesney is releasing “Da Ruba Girl” — a song inspired by his dog Ruby — on Friday (Dec. 9). The song is inspired by his beloved four-legged pal, and was previously shared on his No Shoes Radio station on SiriusXM. “I wrote ‘Da Ruba Girl’ about Ruby, because she was this spirit who had so many different pieces to who she was,” Chesney told People about the tune. “It was a fun song, and I’d recorded it, but never included it on an album. Instead we’d play it...
Billboard

Lizzo to Replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs as Final ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guest of 2022

NBC announced Saturday (Dec. 10) that Lizzo will step in for previously announced performers Yeah Yeah Yeahs on next weekend’s Saturday Night Live as the final musical guest of 2022. When she joins host Austin Butler on the Dec. 17 episode, it will mark the third time the pop-rap star has performed on the show. Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced on their socials that they had to cancel because guitarist Nick Zinner is still recovering after contracting pneumonia last month. In addition to SNL, the band also pulled out of KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas festival in Los Angeles on Saturday. Related Kenan and Kel...
Billboard

Guillermo Del Toro Shares His ‘Admiration’ for Taylor Swift & Their Love of Fairy Tales

Days after Taylor Swift revealed that she identifies with Game of Thrones‘ Arya Stark and gushed over the series’ director Guillermo Del Toro, the filmmaker returned the love for the Grammy-winning superstar. “She’s a very accomplished director, she’s incredibly articulate and deep about what she’s trying to do—and what she will do,” he told W Magazine when asked if he’s a Swiftie. “I have the greatest admiration for her; we had one of the most stimulating and gratifying conversations.” Del Toro added that the duo have many “common interests,” including fairy tales. “Her interest in fable and myth and the origins of fairy tale is...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy