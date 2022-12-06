Ben Affleck runs on… Starbucks? The Boston-bred actor – who once said he goes to Dunkin’ Donuts every day – skipped his usual coffee joint in favor of a different chain on Friday. Affleck was photographed with a Frappuccino in hand, complete with whipped cream on top, during a coffee run with Jennifer Lopez in Santa Monica, Calif. The actor, 50, and his wife, 53, looked all loved up during the outing, tightly wrapping their arms around each other in a warm embrace. Lopez was dressed in a patterned Valentino sweater, black flared pants and chunky beige boots, with her slicked back into a...

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO