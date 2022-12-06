Read full article on original website
Related
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is this weekend
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is taking place this weekend at the Hawai'i Convention Center. The pop-up mākeke is providing local residents and visitors access to over 60 Native Hawaiian-owned businesses.
Ho’omau Hawai’i Market to feature local items
Looking for that perfect holiday gift while supporting local vendors? You might want to head over to the Hoomau Hawaii Market this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers a Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Boat owner fined $43K for damage to stony coral
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources announced that it has fined a boat owner $43,417 for their aquatic vessel that caused damage to stony coral and live rock on Hawai'i Island in 2021.
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
KHON2
Kimie Miner Spreads Holiday Cheer with New Holiday Tour
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Kimie Miner supports local businesses and artists. Kimie Miner’s “Christmas in Hawaii” island-to-island tour will feature live shows in Kona, Hilo, Oahu, Maui and Kauai. According to Miner, each show will be dedicated to its communities. “Each show guests...
Thousands of cars are stolen each year, what you should do if it happens to you
Car theft--it's an unfortunate crime happening to thousands of people every year here in Hawaii. But what do you do if it happens to you? And how likely is it you'll actually get your car back? KHON contacted HPD to get some tips and information to answer those questions and more regarding car theft.
Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok
Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.
Best spots to view Kilauea and Mauna Loa’s eruptions
It's been close to one week since Mauna Loa's eruption and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service is proving updates to the public on how this eruption is impacting their park.
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
KHON2
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
Red light cameras to start giving out citations at Vineyard Boulevard, Liliha Street
According to HDOT, there have been 39 citations for running red lights at this location.
You can only get this Wendy’s breakfast item in Indiana
Wanna drive to Indiana for breakfast?
Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
Pearl Harbor sites free to U.S. National Guard members
In celebration of the U.S. National Guard's birthday, members of the branch will be able to enter the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
Day 2: Search for missing snorkeler off Maui
The shark was spotted about 50 yards offshore at Keawakapu Point.
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
Rainbow Wahine set to face UNLV on Sunday
HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will be back in action against visiting UNLV Sunday afternoon as a part of a doubleheader with men’s basketball inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GM 8 | HAWAI’I (1-6, 0-0) VS. UNLV (8-1, 0-0) Date | Time Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 2:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, Oahu […]
Comments / 0