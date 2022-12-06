Black Folks Peach Cobbler Recipe

Peach Cobbler is a traditional dessert in the south and all over the world. Made with warm, sweet peaches and a decadent cobbler style crust, it’s the perfect treat for any occasion. Whether you use canned, frozen, or fresh peaches , learn how to make the best ‘ Black folks -style’ peach cobbler recipe. Several generations of aunts and cousins have helped perfect this treat.

Black Folks Peach Cobbler

Ingredients

2 Bags Frozen peaches 20 Ounces each

1 Cup Granulated sugar

1 Cup Brown sugar

1 Tsp Vanilla extract

1/2 Tsp Almond extract, (optional but recommended

1/2 Tsp Cinnamon

1/2 Tsp Nutmeg

2 Tsp Corn starch

1 Tsp Cream of Tartar

1 Stick Butter unsalted Room Temperature

2 Tsp Water

1 Tsp Fresh squeezed Lemon Juice

Cobbler Topping

2 Cups Flour

1/2 Cup Granulated sugar

1/2 Cup Brown sugar

2 tbsp Baking powder

1 tbsp Cinnamon, reserve

1/2 tbsp Cinnamon garnishment

1 Stick 1 stick Butter, unsalted cold

1/4 Cup Boiling hot water

1/4 tsp Salt

3 tbsp Granulated sugar, to dust top of cobbler

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Spray a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick spray.

In the same dish, add peaches, sugars, vanilla and almond extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, corn starch, cream of tartar, butter, water, and lemon juice.

Mix it until combined.

Cover the dish with foil and cook mixture in the oven for 20 minutes.

While peaches are cooking, combine flour, both sugars, baking powder, salt, and ½ tablespoon of the cinnamon.

Work the cold stick of butter into the flour mixture by breaking it up with a pastry cutter or with hands.

Work it in until it looks like coarse meal or crumbles.

Add the hot water and stir together with a spoon until it's just combined.

Cobbler should have a drop biscuit-like texture.

Remove peaches from the oven and spoon dough mixture over the peaches.

Make each dough droplet about the size of a golf ball leaving a tiny bit of space between each one to ensure they cook through.

Peaches will not be fully covered. Combine sugar and and remaining ½ tablespoon cinnamon and sprinkle the mixture over dough.

Place the dish back in the oven uncovered and cook for an additional 30-45 minutes, until crust is golden brown.

Notes

Peach cobbler is a traditional dessert in the south and all over the world. Warm, sweet peaches with a decadent cobbler style crust is the perfect treat for any occasion and can be made from scratch or with store bought substitutes. Prep Time 30 minutes Cook Time 40 minutes Servings 8 peopleIf (and when) our household has leftovers, we simply put them in an airtight container, or cover the dish with aluminum foil and place it in the refrigerator. When it’s time to reheat, simply pop it in a microwave, in a safe dish of course, and reheat for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

