Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers a Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
Kimie Miner Spreads Holiday Cheer with New Holiday Tour

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Kimie Miner supports local businesses and artists. Kimie Miner’s “Christmas in Hawaii” island-to-island tour will feature live shows in Kona, Hilo, Oahu, Maui and Kauai. According to Miner, each show will be dedicated to its communities. “Each show guests...
Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu

Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau

“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
Rainbow Wahine set to face UNLV on Sunday

HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will be back in action against visiting UNLV Sunday afternoon as a part of a doubleheader with men’s basketball inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GM 8 | HAWAI’I (1-6, 0-0) VS. UNLV (8-1, 0-0) Date | Time Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 2:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, Oahu […]
