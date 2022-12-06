Read full article on original website
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers a Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is this weekend
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is taking place this weekend at the Hawai'i Convention Center. The pop-up mākeke is providing local residents and visitors access to over 60 Native Hawaiian-owned businesses.
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
Boat owner fined $43K for damage to stony coral
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources announced that it has fined a boat owner $43,417 for their aquatic vessel that caused damage to stony coral and live rock on Hawai'i Island in 2021.
Kimie Miner Spreads Holiday Cheer with New Holiday Tour
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Kimie Miner supports local businesses and artists. Kimie Miner’s “Christmas in Hawaii” island-to-island tour will feature live shows in Kona, Hilo, Oahu, Maui and Kauai. According to Miner, each show will be dedicated to its communities. “Each show guests...
Paralyzed humpback swims from Canada to Hawaii
Researchers identified the humpback, known as Moon, and soon discovered it had first been spotted off the coast of British Columbia in September.
Best spots to view Kilauea and Mauna Loa’s eruptions
It's been close to one week since Mauna Loa's eruption and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service is proving updates to the public on how this eruption is impacting their park.
Day 2: Search for missing snorkeler off Maui
The shark was spotted about 50 yards offshore at Keawakapu Point.
LIST: Best manapua spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranked the best manapua spots within a region and came out with their list of best manapua on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. 'Completely unrecognizable': Early-morning blaze turns 2 Kakaako businesses into charred rubble. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused a large blaze at...
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
Ho’omau Hawai’i Market to feature local items
Looking for that perfect holiday gift while supporting local vendors? You might want to head over to the Hoomau Hawaii Market this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center.
Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu
Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
Thousands of cars are stolen each year, what you should do if it happens to you
Car theft--it's an unfortunate crime happening to thousands of people every year here in Hawaii. But what do you do if it happens to you? And how likely is it you'll actually get your car back? KHON contacted HPD to get some tips and information to answer those questions and more regarding car theft.
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With all eyes on the Mauna Loa eruption, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is also celebrating another rare discovery. In September, a dog named Slater, of Hawaii Detector Dogs, sniffed out an ʻakeʻake nest on Mauna Loa — the first confirmed burrow identified in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Rainbow Wahine set to face UNLV on Sunday
HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will be back in action against visiting UNLV Sunday afternoon as a part of a doubleheader with men’s basketball inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GM 8 | HAWAI’I (1-6, 0-0) VS. UNLV (8-1, 0-0) Date | Time Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 2:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, Oahu […]
Red light cameras to start giving out citations at Vineyard Boulevard, Liliha Street
According to HDOT, there have been 39 citations for running red lights at this location.
