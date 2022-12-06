Distressed hiker rescued on Diamond Head Summit Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department reported that a 72-year-old male in distress has been rescued at Diamond Head Summit Trail.

HFD received a 911 call at 1:10 p.m. that a hiker could not descend the trail on his own.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene by 1:18 p.m. to set up a safe zone at Diamond Head State Monument Park. Contact with the hiker was made by 1:34 p.m.

After HFD provided a medical assessment, the hiker was airlifted to the safe zone.

Once they landed, the hiker was transferred to an American Medical Response unit on behalf of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

HFD provided some tips to help hikers who decide to enjoy Oʻahu’s multitude of trails and adventures.

Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. We recommend packing an external back-up battery.

Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.