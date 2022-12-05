Read full article on original website
saltyhonky
2d ago
I hope they don't get a dime, in what world would someone sue for wrongful death when they were in a stolen car that had shot at someone and fleed from the police
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boney James in concert at the Rialto on 12/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Related
2 Gary police officers injured when driver running from officer crashes into them
GARY, Ind. — Two Gary, Indiana police officers were injured Wednesday after their car was hit by a driver fleeing from another police officer, according to police. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to a fight at a home with someone leaving and firing shots, according to Gary police. An officer found the driver and […]
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Shooting leaves man dead, woman hurt at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in East Chatham Wednesday afternoon, while a woman getting off a CTA bus was also struck.Around 3:30 p.m., the 38-year-old man was walking north on Cottage Grove Avenue just south of 79th Street when he got into a quarrel with another man. The second man took a gun out of his jacket and shot the first, who was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. He had been shot in the head, police said.A 21-year-old woman was also shot while getting off a Chicago Transit Authority bus. She was struck in the hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.Video from the scene showed the No. 4 Cottage Grove bus was struck by gunfire. Bullet holes were seen in two shattered windows in the back of the bus.The bus was seen surrounded by crime scene tape in front of Happy Food & Liquor, 7901 S. Cottage Grove Ave.Police were interviewing witnesses late Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was blocked at the scene while police investigated.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots, kills man during argument at gas station on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a gas station in Ashburn Wednesday night. Police say the woman who shot him is a concealed carry holder. The man, 38, and the woman, 44, were in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when the fight began.
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
Teen charged in CTA Red Line killing of father on the way home from work
Chicago police released surveillance video of the two suspects.
Police pursuit ends in Zion with officers arresting convicted felon who had loaded gun
A Zion man was arrested after prosecutors say he fled from police at a high rate of speed and led them on a chase that came to an end when officers deployed spike strips. Luis F. Vasquez, 23, of Zion, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated fleeing to […]
Two Illinois Men Busted For DUI Goes All ‘Kung-Fu’ ON Police Station
Two Illinois men that were arrested at 4:56am and 1:32 a.m and aken to the Clarendon Hills Police Department. They apparently went all "Kung-Fu" on the inside AND outside of the cop shop! PATCH. Jonathan Madison and Arsenyl Hall were both arrested for DUI in separate situations and taken to...
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
9 people arrested, 8 guns seized after SWAT conducts search warrant at Waukegan residence
Nine people were detained and eight guns were seized, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, during a search warrant in Waukegan as part of an investigation, police announced. The Zion Police Department said their Street Crime Unit (SCU) began on November 16 devoting “countless hours conducting follow-ups, compiling data and sifting through evidence” into […]
Wisconsin man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of retired couple in Will County
A Wisconsin man is charged in the stabbing of a retired couple in their home in Crete.
CBS News
Wheeling man arrested in Mexico in connection to 2020 murder in Mundelein: Police
MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) – A Wheeling man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Mundelein back in 2020, police announced Wednesday. FBI agents along with other law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Alessis Botello Tuesday during a targeted police operation as his residence in Mexico – ending a two-and-a-half-year manhunt.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder accidentally shoots self while driving in Oakbrook Terrace
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A driver who was attempting to holster his gun accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in Oak Brook Terrace. Police officers discovered a man who was "bleeding profusely" from a gunshot wound to the leg around 1:20 p.m. on 22nd Street east of Midwest Road, officials said.
2 South Holland brothers accused of stealing more than $1M from armored car, ATM in Lansing robbery
Two brothers face federal charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $1 million from an armored truck and an ATM in Lansing on Halloween.
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
2 FedEx employees arrested after allegedly opening packages, stealing electronics in Grayslake
Two workers at a FedEx warehouse in Grayslake were arrested after they allegedly opened packages and stole electronics from them, prosecutors said. Lamont L. Pressley, 20, of Waukegan, and Bieyonsai S. Cichocki-Pitts, 21, of North Chicago, were both charged with one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony. Lake County Assistant […]
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot. Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
cwbchicago.com
Red Line killer charged after high school staff recognizes him as a former student, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 16-year-old has been charged with murdering another passenger on the Red Line this summer after police released surveillance images of the killer and three people identified him as a former Chicago Public Schools student. Charles Carter was ordered held without bail by Judge Mary Marubio during...
Comments / 6