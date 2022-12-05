ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 6

saltyhonky
2d ago

I hope they don't get a dime, in what world would someone sue for wrongful death when they were in a stolen car that had shot at someone and fleed from the police

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Shooting leaves man dead, woman hurt at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in East Chatham Wednesday afternoon, while a woman getting off a CTA bus was also struck.Around 3:30 p.m., the 38-year-old man was walking north on Cottage Grove Avenue just south of 79th Street when he got into a quarrel with another man. The second man took a gun out of his jacket and shot the first, who was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. He had been shot in the head, police said.A 21-year-old woman was also shot while getting off a Chicago Transit Authority bus. She was struck in the hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.Video from the scene showed the No. 4 Cottage Grove bus was struck by gunfire. Bullet holes were seen in two shattered windows in the back of the bus.The bus was seen surrounded by crime scene tape in front of Happy Food & Liquor, 7901 S. Cottage Grove Ave.Police were interviewing witnesses late Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was blocked at the scene while police investigated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident

A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
MORRIS, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

9 people arrested, 8 guns seized after SWAT conducts search warrant at Waukegan residence

Nine people were detained and eight guns were seized, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, during a search warrant in Waukegan as part of an investigation, police announced. The Zion Police Department said their Street Crime Unit (SCU) began on November 16 devoting “countless hours conducting follow-ups, compiling data and sifting through evidence” into […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS News

Wheeling man arrested in Mexico in connection to 2020 murder in Mundelein: Police

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) – A Wheeling man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Mundelein back in 2020, police announced Wednesday. FBI agents along with other law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Alessis Botello Tuesday during a targeted police operation as his residence in Mexico – ending a two-and-a-half-year manhunt.
MUNDELEIN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2 FedEx employees arrested after allegedly opening packages, stealing electronics in Grayslake

Two workers at a FedEx warehouse in Grayslake were arrested after they allegedly opened packages and stole electronics from them, prosecutors said. Lamont L. Pressley, 20, of Waukegan, and Bieyonsai S. Cichocki-Pitts, 21, of North Chicago, were both charged with one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony. Lake County Assistant […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot.  Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy