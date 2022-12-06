Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosts food drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosted a food drive on December 10. “Meat the Need” Christmas Food Drive is an inaugural food drive hosted by the nature center. In part, to thank the community according to Nature Center educator Elizabeth Kimble.
Kait 8
Man distributes thousands of toys during parades
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Lights were shining bright in Trumann Friday night for the annual Christmas parade. Over 100 floats and cars drove down Arkansas 463, and even more, people lined up to catch the candy. There was one float in particular that had more surprises than candy. “We put...
Kait 8
Jonesboro restaurant-truck stop getting a facelift
JONESBORO, Ark.(KAIT) – The ever-popular Southern Truck Plaza in Jonesboro will see more than just a name change. According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel Center. A post on the company’s Facebook account said a soft opening is planned for...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police to host safety seat check event
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department wants to make sure your kids are safe in the car. JPD, along with surrounding agencies, will hold a child seat check safety event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot of the Arkansas State University baseball field.
Kait 8
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
Kait 8
Dec. 9: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The rain has moved out but the fog has not. Dense fog is still hanging out this morning and will be around until 9-10 am. We’ll try to squeak out a little sunshine today....
Kait 8
New murals bring color to Lyon College campus
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Visitors of Lyon College will now have new pieces of scenery as they roam the campus. The college recently shared that three new murals have been painted at the Morrow Academic Center, The Salty Dog Coffee Shop, and the third floor of the Lyon Business and Economics Building.
Children, animals removed from ‘extreme dirt and filth’ in West Memphis house
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis couple is charged with endangering their children after police found their home covered with “extreme dirt and filth.” According to a police report, five children live inside the home where officers found roaches, fleas, rotten food and animal feces. A large pile of trash sits outside the home. […]
Kait 8
Reward up to $1,000 in search for missing tracking dog
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News continues to follow a story we brought you on Dec. 5. Sharp County Search and Rescue’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing last Saturday after a gate was left open. Radar’s Handler, Dave Gruger, explained since his interview with Region...
Kait 8
Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation. According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet. The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs...
Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
Kait 8
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
Kait 8
Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding two suspects officers believe were behind an expensive theft. According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H Systems on Krueger Drive about the theft that had already occurred. It was said...
Kait 8
Elementary school using new initiatives to encourage reading
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County elementary school is strengthening its reading game. Cedar Ridge Elementary in Newark has introduced reading initiatives such as “Reading Rockstars,” where gifted and talented students read to kindergarten students, all to motivate kids to pick up books. The initiatives run from...
Kait 8
Donation to help fight human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One group hopes a donation will help with fighting human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas, one dollar at a time. On Friday, Dec. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro presented The Hope Found of NEA with their Crimestoppers of The Year award, along with a $500 check. Hope Found...
Kait 8
Police: Child run over during Christmas parade should fully recover
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, the 7-year-old was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under the flatbed trailer.
Kait 8
Brookland police release statement on disturbance at restaurant
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Circling on social media. A post made by an employee at the Sonic location in Brookland caught the eyes of Brookland police. The post stated that once students are dismissed from school, they go to Sonic to wait for their parents, but while they wait, the post claims the kids cause major disruptions.
Kait 8
LifePlus holds groundbreaking on Batesville addition
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - LifePlus International, a leader in holistic well-being products, broke ground on Friday on the first of four new buildings at its Batesville manufacturing facility. Over the next five years, the company plans to invest $24 million and create 150 new jobs in Independence County. Multiple state...
Kait 8
Jonesboro officials stress communication ahead of budget proposal
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Making the most of the city’s money was the theme at the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Council meeting on Friday. On Dec. 9, there was a back-and-forth between Mayor Harold Copenhaver and the council about the city’s 2023 budget. The biggest talking points at...
