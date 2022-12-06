Suspect(s) : Benito Martinez, 20-years-old. On Friday 12/09/2022 at approximately 11:25 PM, Officers responded to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located a 22-year-old male on the ground with bullet wounds. Officers began providing life saving measures until relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives responded and were able to identify the shooter as 20-year-old Benito Martinez. Benito was later arrested at the Police Department in the early morning hours on 12/10/2022 .

