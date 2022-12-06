ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire

Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes

Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police Investigate Shooting at Stearns Wharf

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at approximately 8:45 pm, the Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a possible shooting in the area of Stearn’s Wharf at Cabrillo Blvd. and State St. Multiple Santa Barbara Police Department Officers and Harbor Patrol Officers arrived on...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Shooting in Lompoc

Suspect(s) : Benito Martinez, 20-years-old. On Friday 12/09/2022 at approximately 11:25 PM, Officers responded to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located a 22-year-old male on the ground with bullet wounds. Officers began providing life saving measures until relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives responded and were able to identify the shooter as 20-year-old Benito Martinez. Benito was later arrested at the Police Department in the early morning hours on 12/10/2022 .
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek

Montecito Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old dog who was stuck in San Ysidro Creek on Saturday morning. At 10:30 a.m., firefighters recieved a call from a local family whose dog did not return home after his normal time outside. The family went in search and found their dog, Wilson, stuck in the creek.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

County Installs Progress Pride Flag Curb Cuts in Isla Vista

State Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Second District County Supervisor Laura Capps celebrated the installation of a "Pride Block" at Pardall Road and Embarcadero Del Norte in Isla Vista [on Thursday]. They were joined by County staff and representatives from the Isla Vista Community Services District and Isla Vista Recreation and Park District.
ISLA VISTA, CA
KGET

Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

