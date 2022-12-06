Read full article on original website
Power outages leave nearly 30,000 customers in the dark across SLO County
Power outages lasted throughout the day as the storm developed in San Luis Obispo County.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire
Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
CHP responds to crashes, flooded roads during storm
This weekend’s winter storm has not only left many people without power, but it has also kept local emergency crews and first responders busy.
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
16-year-old boy from Atascadero dies in apparent DUI crash on Highway 41
The boy was a passenger in the car when it hydroplaned on a curve.
Update: woman in fiery crash transported to local hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 1 outside Lompoc Thursday afternoon due to a fiery crash that closed one northbound lane.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes
Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Police Investigate Shooting at Stearns Wharf
On Friday, December 9, 2022 at approximately 8:45 pm, the Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a possible shooting in the area of Stearn’s Wharf at Cabrillo Blvd. and State St. Multiple Santa Barbara Police Department Officers and Harbor Patrol Officers arrived on...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Shooting in Lompoc
Suspect(s) : Benito Martinez, 20-years-old. On Friday 12/09/2022 at approximately 11:25 PM, Officers responded to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located a 22-year-old male on the ground with bullet wounds. Officers began providing life saving measures until relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives responded and were able to identify the shooter as 20-year-old Benito Martinez. Benito was later arrested at the Police Department in the early morning hours on 12/10/2022 .
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek
Montecito Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old dog who was stuck in San Ysidro Creek on Saturday morning. At 10:30 a.m., firefighters recieved a call from a local family whose dog did not return home after his normal time outside. The family went in search and found their dog, Wilson, stuck in the creek.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Installs Progress Pride Flag Curb Cuts in Isla Vista
State Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Second District County Supervisor Laura Capps celebrated the installation of a "Pride Block" at Pardall Road and Embarcadero Del Norte in Isla Vista [on Thursday]. They were joined by County staff and representatives from the Isla Vista Community Services District and Isla Vista Recreation and Park District.
Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man
The body of a diver who was found off Santa Cruz Island in November was identified Wednesday as a Ventura man who went missing in 2020. The post Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspect arrested after SLO tenant and landlord got into argument and someone pulled a gun
No details on the identities of the victim or suspect have been released.
Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night
Around 9:30 p.m. last night electrical service between Garden and State Street was lost due to equipment failure, according to Southern California Edison. The post Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLOPD asking for help in identifying the driver in a collision
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman involved in a vehicle-bicycle accident.
Arrest made in suspected hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo
An arrest has been made in a crash involving a bicyclist and a driver who police said fled the scene earlier this week in San Luis Obispo.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
Police asking for the public's help in drunk-driving-related traffic collisions
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in an ongoing investigation for drunk-driving-related traffic collisions.
Seven-vehicle car accident closes NB lanes of Hwy 101 temporarily
The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Price Street in Pismo Beach were blocked due to a multi-vehicle traffic incident earlier this morning.
