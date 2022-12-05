Read full article on original website
Related
995qyk.com
4 Tampa Bay Locations Where You Can Cut Your Own Christmas Tree
It’s such a fun and unique experience to be able to pick out and cut down your Christmas tree. For many families it’s an annual tradition that starts the holiday season. Even though December is flying by, it’s not too late to head to one of these locations to bring home your Christmas tree. At most places, there’s even more to do than tree hunting. A few places have petting zoos, farm animals, hayrides, photo ops and more! Familyfriendlytampabay.com told us about 3 places where you can cut down your own tree, but we found 1 more (cost-effective) place as well! Here’s the 4 locations where you can cut your own Christmas tree in Tampa Bay.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 9-11
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: If you're looking for the eerie side of the holidays, check out Sir Henry's Haunted Christmas! This event will feature two Christmas-themed haunted trails, and for an extra fee you can try out two new Christmas escape games, axe throwing and laser tag. Enjoy all new spooky Christmas characters and photo ops, as well as new Christmas swag and concessions. General admission includes one-time entry to each of the trails, or opt for a Front of Line pass for $35 to gain unlimited entry.
Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
995qyk.com
The Best 7 Dog Bars In Tampa Bay
Hate leaving your furry friend at home while you go out? Next time bring them with you to our favorite 7 dog bars in Tampa Bay. Whether you want to be near downtown Tampa or by the beach in St. Pete, we have the list of places to bring along your best friend.
29 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Yep, Girl Talk is back.
Celebrating Christmas at Disney Springs – Festive Date Idea
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads & listings, sponsored content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
995qyk.com
13 Tampa Bay Restaurants Open On Christmas Day
Here are 13 Tampa Bay restaurants that are open on Christmas Day. Looking to start some new Christmas day traditions? Instead of laying in your pj’s all day watching A Christmas Story on loop, head over to one of these spots for brunch or dinner. We tried to stay...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights here […]
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
cltampa.com
This Tampa Bay warehouse home comes with an 8,000-gallon koi pond and a dog-washing station
A home that's loaded with features and also resembles an Ikea is now on the market in Tampa Bay. Located at 435 Terra Ceia Rd., the 2,674-square-foot come was built in 2021 and has been on and off the market and list as high as $1.8 million. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom...
995qyk.com
Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?
Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
Central Florida's Strawberry Festival completes 2023 music lineup with Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more
And what a berry sweet lineup it is.
995qyk.com
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.
Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
995qyk.com
Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights
Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
Bay News 9
Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area
The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
Free, Low-Cost, and Paid Drive-Through Animal Viewings and Safaris in Florida
There are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife in Florida. The state and national parks offer a plethora of opportunities to see animals that are native to Florida on foot. But the sunshine state also has some attractions that offer drive-through animal viewings and safaris that don't even require that you exit your car. You can avoid the heat and the crowds while seeing both native animals and species that you normally wouldn't see in Florida.
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
Florida AG shuts down ‘massive moving scam’ by Gold Standard
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an end to a "massive moving scam" in Florida.
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
Bay News 9
TECO raising energy prices significantly come 2023
TAMPA, Fla - Citing increased costs on their end, TECO informed consumers, just two weeks before the holiday season, that an 11% average increase to energy bills is coming in 2023. TECO made the announcement December 6, on the company website. What You Need To Know. The company said consumers...
Comments / 0