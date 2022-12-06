ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Former Radford Police Captain arrested

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Authorities announce seven arrests in connection with narcotics violations in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations on Thursday. The following individuals were arrested in connection with possession and/or distribution charges of narcotics:. Hunter Carter, is charged with distribution of schedule I or II. Scott Hann, is charged...
WSLS

Three hospitalized after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Roanoke County Saturday, according to police. Authorities say just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Police...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Nearly 19,000 Grams of Cocaine Captured in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man, Vicente De Jesus Rochin, for Trafficking Cocaine. The seized narcotics were valued at more than $1.8 million dollars. On November 30, FCDTF and other law enforcement officers conducted an investigation related to De Jesus Rochin's...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash closes southbound Franklin Road

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will be available soon, but the roadway will stay closed for a long period of time. Drivers should avoid the...
ROANOKE, VA
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Virginian Review

VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County

At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll County’s Top Gun K9 unit

Carroll County K9 handler Ethan Hodge (left) and Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp with K9 officer Goose, the department’s newest addition. While you likely won’t be seeing Tom Cruise or Anthony Edwards anytime soon in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the local law enforcement agency is now equipped with its own “Top Gun” unit.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

More police activity in Danville

The Danville Police Department would like to inform our community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning next week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays and has closed 220S Saturday night, according to VDOT. The crash was near Country Ridge Rd; Rt. 609N/S (Franklin Co.). Check back for updates.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Missing Roanoke teen with autism found by local librarian

ROANOKE, Va. – After an hours-long search, a Roanoke teenager with autism is home safe and sound. Roanoke police say the 14-year-old boy was last seen at his home on Signal Hill Avenue NW around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police tracked his phone to nearby woods, but lost the signal around 8 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The fourteen-year-old boy has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism. Authorities told 10 News that the boy was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. at his...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke man sentenced for trafficking firearms

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison after trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia, at least nine of which were later tied to criminal activities in other states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jermaine Drummond, 46, pled guilty...
ROANOKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

