The Danville Police Department would like to inform our community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning next week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO