WDBJ7.com
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
WDBJ7.com
Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be...
WSLS
Authorities announce seven arrests in connection with narcotics violations in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations on Thursday. The following individuals were arrested in connection with possession and/or distribution charges of narcotics:. Hunter Carter, is charged with distribution of schedule I or II. Scott Hann, is charged...
WSLS
Three hospitalized after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Roanoke County Saturday, according to police. Authorities say just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Police...
WSET
Nearly 19,000 Grams of Cocaine Captured in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man, Vicente De Jesus Rochin, for Trafficking Cocaine. The seized narcotics were valued at more than $1.8 million dollars. On November 30, FCDTF and other law enforcement officers conducted an investigation related to De Jesus Rochin's...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash closes southbound Franklin Road
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will be available soon, but the roadway will stay closed for a long period of time. Drivers should avoid the...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll County’s Top Gun K9 unit
Carroll County K9 handler Ethan Hodge (left) and Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp with K9 officer Goose, the department’s newest addition. While you likely won’t be seeing Tom Cruise or Anthony Edwards anytime soon in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the local law enforcement agency is now equipped with its own “Top Gun” unit.
chathamstartribune.com
More police activity in Danville
The Danville Police Department would like to inform our community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning next week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays and has closed 220S Saturday night, according to VDOT. The crash was near Country Ridge Rd; Rt. 609N/S (Franklin Co.). Check back for updates.
WSLS
Missing Roanoke teen with autism found by local librarian
ROANOKE, Va. – After an hours-long search, a Roanoke teenager with autism is home safe and sound. Roanoke police say the 14-year-old boy was last seen at his home on Signal Hill Avenue NW around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police tracked his phone to nearby woods, but lost the signal around 8 a.m.
Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WSLS
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The fourteen-year-old boy has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism. Authorities told 10 News that the boy was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. at his...
WSLS
Roanoke man sentenced for trafficking firearms
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison after trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia, at least nine of which were later tied to criminal activities in other states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jermaine Drummond, 46, pled guilty...
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’
"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
WSLS
Danville man found guilty of first-degree murder, to serve life in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Danville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after killing a North Carolina man in 2020, according to NBC affiliate WRAL. 10 News previously reported that Justin Merritt met William “Andy” Banks...
WDBJ7.com
SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
WSET
'If you're going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible': Pulaski law enforcement
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office took to social media with humor as a tool to communicate an important message after they said meth was found in a public bathroom. With a few hilarious sentences on Facebook, PCSO warns of the dangers of being careless...
WSLS
Mobile home fire in Roanoke County leaves $50,000 in damages
UPDATE - Dec 8, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.:. No one was hurt and no one was displaced after the structure fire in Roanoke County, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews said they received the call at 7:23 p.m. for a structure fire in the 5100...
