ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Aaron Judge Hasn't Told Yankees They'll Get To Beat A Final Offer

By Gary Phillips
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpAUP_0jYYOYzy00

Brian Cashman, speaking at the Winter Meetings on Monday, said that Aaron Judge has not told the New York Yankees they'll get to match or beat another team's final offer.

View the original article to see embedded media.

If the Giants, Dodgers or anyone else make an offer to Aaron Judge that he's comfortable signing, there's no guarantee the MVP will take the proposal back to the Yankees.

Brian Cashman, speaking at the Winter Meetings on Monday, said that Judge's camp has not given the Yankees any indication that they will get to match or beat another team's final offer, per MLB.com Mark Feinsand . New York's general manager, who received a new four-year deal Monday, also said that he and Judge's reps have exchanged multiple offers.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale added that Cashman was unaware of Judge's plans to be at the Winter Meetings Tuesday and that there are no current plans for face-to-face talks. However, the two sides are still actively negotiating, and the Yankees are not putting a timetable on Judge, whose sweepstakes are holding up New York's other free agent pursuits.

The Giants and the Dodgers are the two teams outside New York that have been most frequently linked to Judge, although others have expressed interest . The 30-year-old is from Linden, California, a two-plus-hour drive from San Francisco. Judge grew up a Giants fan .

Los Angeles, meanwhile, has made a habit of offering short-term, high-dollar deals to star free agents.

On Monday, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said that some within Major League Baseball believe Judge already has a nine-year offer on the table and that his next deal will surpass $300 million. ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently reported that the Yankees made Judge an offer in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million, but they could go higher if another team pushes the slugger's market.

Judge is coming off a near-unanimous MVP win after resetting the single-season home run record for the Yankees and the American League. He crushed 62 dingers in addition to slashing .311/.425/.686 with 131 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

Comments / 18

Joseph Clappsy
5d ago

What happened to judge saying he wanted to be a Yankee and finish his career in New York I guess that was a bunch of lies he said it wouldn't be about the money I guess that was a bunch of lies if he goes he goes he will be the most hated player in New York history if he comes back they will boo him out of the stadium every time he steps up to the plate or takes the field

Reply(4)
4
Yorkie Mom
5d ago

I guess it is always about the money! I would think playing for a team that you admire would come into play as well as other factors. Apparently not the case.

Reply
2
Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
New York Post

Yankees fans reminded Hal Steinbrenner of his Aaron Judge duty

Fay Vincent never met his fellow Williams College graduate Hal Steinbrenner. The former baseball commissioner did often meet with another Williams man, George Steinbrenner, whom he once banished for paying a gambler to provide unflattering intel on Dave Winfield. As an 84-year-old fan from Connecticut who first watched the Yankees in The Bronx in 1947 — a doubleheader between Joe DiMaggio and Connie Mack’s Philadelphia A’s — Vincent is a sound voice on matters involving the Yanks over the last three quarters of a century, including their ownership. Especially their ownership. Especially the difference between one Steinbrenner generation and the next. “George had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amazin' Avenue

The Mets have fundamentally changed for the better

It was not all that long ago that we here at Amazin’ Avenue would follow up any significant Mets transaction by writing about its effects on the team’s payroll, a necessity in a decade-long era of suppressed budgets imposed by its then-owners. It was part of writing about a team that spent a decade chasing payroll flexibility rather than putting the best possible team on the field.
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy