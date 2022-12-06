Aaron Judge Hasn't Told Yankees They'll Get To Beat A Final Offer

Brian Cashman, speaking at the Winter Meetings on Monday, said that Aaron Judge has not told the New York Yankees they'll get to match or beat another team's final offer.

If the Giants, Dodgers or anyone else make an offer to Aaron Judge that he's comfortable signing, there's no guarantee the MVP will take the proposal back to the Yankees.

Brian Cashman, speaking at the Winter Meetings on Monday, said that Judge's camp has not given the Yankees any indication that they will get to match or beat another team's final offer, per MLB.com Mark Feinsand . New York's general manager, who received a new four-year deal Monday, also said that he and Judge's reps have exchanged multiple offers.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale added that Cashman was unaware of Judge's plans to be at the Winter Meetings Tuesday and that there are no current plans for face-to-face talks. However, the two sides are still actively negotiating, and the Yankees are not putting a timetable on Judge, whose sweepstakes are holding up New York's other free agent pursuits.

The Giants and the Dodgers are the two teams outside New York that have been most frequently linked to Judge, although others have expressed interest . The 30-year-old is from Linden, California, a two-plus-hour drive from San Francisco. Judge grew up a Giants fan .

Los Angeles, meanwhile, has made a habit of offering short-term, high-dollar deals to star free agents.

On Monday, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said that some within Major League Baseball believe Judge already has a nine-year offer on the table and that his next deal will surpass $300 million. ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently reported that the Yankees made Judge an offer in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million, but they could go higher if another team pushes the slugger's market.

Judge is coming off a near-unanimous MVP win after resetting the single-season home run record for the Yankees and the American League. He crushed 62 dingers in addition to slashing .311/.425/.686 with 131 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

