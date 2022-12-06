Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Related
NEWS10 ABC
Shenendehowa rolls past Ballston Spa
The Shenendehowa girls basketball team made it to the Section 2 Class AA championship game last year, before falling to Albany. The Lady Plainsmen looked to move to 2-0 this year on Friday night at home against Ballston Spa. Shenendehowa rolls past Ballston Spa. The Shenendehowa girls basketball team made...
Chatham rolls reigning Class C champ Maple Hill
Maple Hill, the reigning Section II, Class C boys basketball champion, drew a difficult test Friday night just two games into their season. The Wildcats traveled to Chatham, a squad that garnered the No. 2 seed in last year's Class CC playoff tournament, and was rolling in at 3-1 on the year.
Sandy Hook survivor remembers schoolmates at Siena
Katie Bisset was a third grader huddled in the corner of her classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Now a freshman at Siena College, Bisset has organized a remembrance at the college to memorialize her schoolmates and encourage the conversation about school safety.
Water main break in Albany
Albany Water Department responded to a main break on Southern Boulevard and Mountain Street at the north intersection. The main has been shut and the service interruption will affect all of Mountain Street from Southern Boulevard to the dead end, totaling 22 houses and 5 houses on Southern Boulevard.
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar opening in Schenectady
According to Taste of Schenectady, a new restaurant, Caribe Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar, will be opening soon in Schenectady. The family-owned business is excited to extend their cuisine past they're already successful Crane Street location, Mami's Spanish Restaurant.
Saratoga New Year’s Fest: A complete guide
Saratoga Springs' First Night is getting an overhaul this year, and the reimagined two-day event will include a variety of entertainment throughout the city.
Troy to disperse crows away from densely populated areas
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve visited the Collar City lately, you’ve likely seen or heard large flocks of crows flying over the city. As the birds continue migrating into Troy for the winter, they’ve brought a number of issues, as city officials look to safely disperse them away from populated areas. “Right now, we […]
Pittsfield Boys & Girls Club opens skating rink
Public ice skating is returning to the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires on Saturday, December 17.
12/11/2022: Snow day Sunday
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:
Volunteers mobilize to serve the local community
Every week, Sidewalk Warriors Troy, a grassroots group of volunteers, provides support to those in the local community experiencing a need.
Residents evacuated in State Street fire
A building caught fire earlier in the day on December 10 leaving some residents displaced and others without power. The Schenectady fire department and officials are still investigating what started the fire.
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
2 arrested, handgun recovered after Albany traffic stop
Two men were arrested and a loaded handgun was recovered in Albany following a traffic stop.
Winter Essentials for the Next Snowfall
Snow has been falling across the capital district. But how can folks stay prepared for the winter months? We spoke with Rob McDonnell, the store owner of Robinson’s Hardware in Clifton Park. He says that every person needs to have winter essentials. “Number one thing we talk about is shovels,” he said. If you have […]
Advocates push for warming center to be reopened
Advocates in Richmondville are pushing for the board to allow them to reopen a warming center for those in need.
South Pearl Street lane closed to investigate sinkhole
The southbound land of South Pearl Street has been closed to allow the Albany Water Department to investigate a sinkhole.
Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident
Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.
Hit-and-run ends in DWI charge for Greenwich man
State troopers say no one was injured after an allegedly drunken Greenwich man caused a hit-and-run crash on Aviation Road in Queensbury last week.
Middleburgh man allegedly pulls knife in Stewarts
A Middleburgh man was cited to court on Wednesday after he allegedly pulled a knife on someone at the Stewarts on Main Street.
Comments / 0