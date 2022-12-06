ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravena, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa rolls past Ballston Spa

The Shenendehowa girls basketball team made it to the Section 2 Class AA championship game last year, before falling to Albany. The Lady Plainsmen looked to move to 2-0 this year on Friday night at home against Ballston Spa. Shenendehowa rolls past Ballston Spa. The Shenendehowa girls basketball team made...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Chatham rolls reigning Class C champ Maple Hill

Maple Hill, the reigning Section II, Class C boys basketball champion, drew a difficult test Friday night just two games into their season. The Wildcats traveled to Chatham, a squad that garnered the No. 2 seed in last year's Class CC playoff tournament, and was rolling in at 3-1 on the year.
CHATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sandy Hook survivor remembers schoolmates at Siena

Katie Bisset was a third grader huddled in the corner of her classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Now a freshman at Siena College, Bisset has organized a remembrance at the college to memorialize her schoolmates and encourage the conversation about school safety.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Water main break in Albany

Albany Water Department responded to a main break on Southern Boulevard and Mountain Street at the north intersection. The main has been shut and the service interruption will affect all of Mountain Street from Southern Boulevard to the dead end, totaling 22 houses and 5 houses on Southern Boulevard.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy to disperse crows away from densely populated areas

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve visited the Collar City lately, you’ve likely seen or heard large flocks of crows flying over the city. As the birds continue migrating into Troy for the winter, they’ve brought a number of issues, as city officials look to safely disperse them away from populated areas. “Right now, we […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Winter Essentials for the Next Snowfall

Snow has been falling across the capital district. But how can folks stay prepared for the winter months? We spoke with Rob McDonnell, the store owner of Robinson’s Hardware in Clifton Park. He says that every person needs to have winter essentials. “Number one thing we talk about is shovels,” he said. If you have […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY

