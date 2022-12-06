Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kslnewsradio.com
UHP releases surprising data on Utah crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol released statistics on crashes in Utah for 2022 and compared them to the numbers from 2021. With less than a month left in 2022, there have been 55,299 total crashes in Utah this year. This is 1% less than last year, where there was 55,756 total crashes.
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
kslnewsradio.com
DWR and UDOT introducing new app Utah Roadkill Reporter
SALT LAKE CITY — The next time you see roadkill along a Utah highway, there’s a way to easily and quickly report it, thanks to Utah Roadkill Reporter. Utah Roadkill Reporter is a new app available for Utah drivers. It is a partnership between the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the Utah Department of Transportation. Through this partnership, DWR and UDOT are working to help reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions.
ksl.com
Warning, advisories issued as large winter storm heads toward Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Another round of winter storms is coming Utah's way. The National Weather Service says a storm that will "bring significant accumulating snow to the mountains" is forecast to arrive late Saturday, lingering into Tuesday morning before clearing up later that day. The agency updated alerts ahead of the storm Saturday afternoon, issuing a winter storm warning for high-elevation areas in southern Utah, a winter storm watch for other high-elevation areas and winter weather advisories for other parts of the state.
kslnewsradio.com
Tax cuts, teacher salary raise among budget recommendations by Cox
SALT LAKE CITY — Significant tax cuts and a salary increase for every teacher in the state are among the recommendations by Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to be included in the fiscal year 2024 budget. The announcements of $1 billion in tax cuts and a...
kslnewsradio.com
New electric bus system coming to Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
kslnewsradio.com
Cox announces full recommendations for fiscal year 2024 budget
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson released their full budget recommendations and priorities Friday for the fiscal year 2024 budget. On Thursday, Cox announced part of his recommendations with $1 billion in tax cuts and a salary increase for all teachers in the state. Other parts of the budget recommendations include investments in the quality of life. Additionally, assistance for Utah families and young Utahns were also included in the recommendations.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
kslnewsradio.com
Men without college degrees leaving the workforce, according to new study
SALT LAKE CITY — Men without college degrees are leaving the workforce and have been for the last forty years according to a new study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The study looked at data between 1980 and 2019 and focused on men between 25 and 54 years old.
kslnewsradio.com
Shortage of baby formula continues to worry parents
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah families have been going to great lengths to get the formula they need for their infants, some of them even driving to neighboring states. And while the shortage that started last February has gotten better, officials say there is still far too little available.
Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ksl.com
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
kslnewsradio.com
SWAT standoff in Tooele ends peacefully, no further threat to public
TOOELE, Utah — A SWAT standoff in Tooele Thursday afternoon has ended peacefully, according to city officials. Earlier in the day, residents in a Tooele neighborhood near 800 East and Skyline were ordered to shelter in place after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call about shots being fired on Thursday afternoon.
upr.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Police say no bomb found after threat and evacuation at East High School
SALT LAKE CITY — Following a bomb threat and evacuation at East High School Friday afternoon, Salt Lake City Police said there is no threat to the School. KSL TV’s Frances Cooke spoke to an SLCSD school administrator who said the school would have buses available for students who usually take them at 1:30 p.m. Parents can also pick their children up at a church located at 1300 East 800 South.
kslnewsradio.com
West Side community voices concerns over I-15 expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — The West Side community came together Thursday night at the Utah State Fair Park to raise their concerns with the Utah Department of Transportation about the I-15 expansion between Farmington and 400 South in Salt Lake. West Side concerns. The residents’ major fears lie around...
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol
Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
kslnewsradio.com
Pilot says Thursday’s DNR helicopter crash could have been worse
MONTICELLO, Utah — Thursday’s crash of a Division of Natural Resources helicopter in the La Sal Mountains could have been much worse, according to a person who led the rescue mission. “They were very fortunate that the helicopter kind of stayed where it was,” said Luke Bowman, chief...
