2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: A general view of the Heisman Trophy is seen during a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO