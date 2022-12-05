Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families
Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
CBS News
Kinship care places kids in foster care in the homes of family members or 'like' family members
On average about 10 children and youth will go into Colorado's foster care system every day. Many of those children will find homes with family members, which is called kinship care.
I’m raising a ‘free range family’ — my kids can do whatever they want
A mom of four lets her kids shave their hair, drink coffee, eat whatever they want and says they don’t have to share — and insists it makes her a better parent. Mara Doemland, 29, has enrolled in the “free range family” school of parenting, which involves giving her children the option to do whatever they want to do.
New study: Spending more time in a child care center does not lead to problem behavior for kids
The Hechinger Report is a national nonprofit newsroom that reports on one topic: education. Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get stories like this delivered directly to your inbox. Parents have a lot on their minds when they send their children to child care. Will the child cry during...
What Dying People Want You To Know, According To A Top Palliative Care Doctor
In an exclusive interview, Health Digest spoke with Dr. Simran Malhotra, MD, a triple board-certified physician, to learn what dying people want you to realize.
Paramedic shares the five questions every parent needs to be able to answer
A paramedic has revealed the five questions every parent needs to be able to answer if they're called in to help save a child's life. Paramedic Nikki Jurcutz took to Instagram to give parents the information they needed to know if the worst should happen in a range of ways.
momcollective.com
Mercy Birthing Center: A Natural Experience + All the Support You Need
We are excited to share the Mercy Birthing Center with you in this sponsored post!. The Mercy Birthing Center is prepared to walk through every step of your pregnancy and delivery with you!. Birth is a unique experience for each mom— no two stories are the same. Some moms have...
Parents Magazine
What Open Adoption Is Really Like
We already had two beautiful boys when we decided to foster. We wanted more kids, but I'd had difficult pregnancies, and there were children in care waiting for families. Why not us? We fell in love with our first placement, a bright, active little boy, who quickly came up for adoption.
Share Your Christmas: Grandparents, single mom hope to provide better life for children
No. 41: Grandparents offer stability after adopting granddaughters. Despite serious health issues, Grandmother and Grandfather have done whatever has been necessary to become adoptive parents to their two granddaughters. Even though he has diabetes, Grandfather continues to work as much as possible, while with multiple health issues, Grandmother says she is a “miracle of modern medicine” and feels lucky to be alive.
I’m a Black mom, and I had to advocate differently for my NICU baby
Once I shared the happy news with my husband, we sat down and talked about the care that I would need. Since I’m a registered nurse by trade, I knew this was an essential part of our family planning conversation. This is not a conversation every family has to have, but due to the history of Black mothers and childbirth and the increased mortality rate of Black mothers during childbirth, we had to take every precaution. While developing my birth plan, I got very detailed about my wishes and specifications.
CNBC
Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids
Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
