ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families

Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
momcollective.com

Mercy Birthing Center: A Natural Experience + All the Support You Need

We are excited to share the Mercy Birthing Center with you in this sponsored post!. The Mercy Birthing Center is prepared to walk through every step of your pregnancy and delivery with you!. Birth is a unique experience for each mom— no two stories are the same. Some moms have...
Parents Magazine

What Open Adoption Is Really Like

We already had two beautiful boys when we decided to foster. We wanted more kids, but I'd had difficult pregnancies, and there were children in care waiting for families. Why not us? We fell in love with our first placement, a bright, active little boy, who quickly came up for adoption.
Springfield News-Leader

Share Your Christmas: Grandparents, single mom hope to provide better life for children

No. 41: Grandparents offer stability after adopting granddaughters. Despite serious health issues, Grandmother and Grandfather have done whatever has been necessary to become adoptive parents to their two granddaughters. Even though he has diabetes, Grandfather continues to work as much as possible, while with multiple health issues, Grandmother says she is a “miracle of modern medicine” and feels lucky to be alive.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Motherly

I’m a Black mom, and I had to advocate differently for my NICU baby

Once I shared the happy news with my husband, we sat down and talked about the care that I would need. Since I’m a registered nurse by trade, I knew this was an essential part of our family planning conversation. This is not a conversation every family has to have, but due to the history of Black mothers and childbirth and the increased mortality rate of Black mothers during childbirth, we had to take every precaution. While developing my birth plan, I got very detailed about my wishes and specifications.
CNBC

Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids

Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy