Once I shared the happy news with my husband, we sat down and talked about the care that I would need. Since I’m a registered nurse by trade, I knew this was an essential part of our family planning conversation. This is not a conversation every family has to have, but due to the history of Black mothers and childbirth and the increased mortality rate of Black mothers during childbirth, we had to take every precaution. While developing my birth plan, I got very detailed about my wishes and specifications.

9 DAYS AGO