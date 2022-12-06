Penn State had its bid for a comeback against the defending National Champion and top-seeded Wisconsin fall short losing in five sets on Thursday night at the UW Field House. In the first set, Wisconsin jumped out to a 7-3 lead with kills by Devyn Robinson and Sarah Franklin and attack errors by Katie Clark and Zoe Weatherington. Penn State started to come back to take the lead at 11-10 on a kill by Kashauna Williams. But after an attack error from Williams from Penn State to pull ahead 13-12, Wisconsin would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the set which ended in a service error by Penn State winning 25-21.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO