Grover Beach, CA

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Grover Beach

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train at the Grover Beach train station on Monday evening, according to Grover Beach Police.

The crash was reported to Grover Beach Police just before 5:00 p.m. and officers responded to the scene within minutes.

Police said they found the male pedestrian dead at the scene upon arrival.

Officers will stay on the scene as the investigation is currently underway.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.

News Channel 3-12

