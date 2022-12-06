having to produce a copy of registration is very archaic. the officer has likely already ran your plate and knows if the vehicle is registered prior to approaching the driver.
can we talk about how your tabs don't transfer with your plates? I had to buy tabs 2x this month for the same plate because I traded vehicles with a friend. he had also bought tabs a week earlier and had to re purchase them. we should be refunded even if at a pro rated rate for the elapsed time since their purchase of they are valid.
except when you Ieave the state and forget to take it with you and the other state requires a physical copy.....
Comments / 24