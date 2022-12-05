It’s such a fun and unique experience to be able to pick out and cut down your Christmas tree. For many families it’s an annual tradition that starts the holiday season. Even though December is flying by, it’s not too late to head to one of these locations to bring home your Christmas tree. At most places, there’s even more to do than tree hunting. A few places have petting zoos, farm animals, hayrides, photo ops and more! Familyfriendlytampabay.com told us about 3 places where you can cut down your own tree, but we found 1 more (cost-effective) place as well! Here’s the 4 locations where you can cut your own Christmas tree in Tampa Bay.

