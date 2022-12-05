Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Related
995qyk.com
Is She On The Right Date?
Second Date Update: After meeting up with Martin, Shana was asking herself “Is she on the right date?” The two met up at the Anchor Bar in New Port Richey for a date on the water. Martin was smitten with Shana after their date because he felt like she checked all the boxes for him. In addition to calling us he had reached out to Shana a few times post date hoping to meet up again. However the problem was not with Martin but with Shana’s mess up. This would be very embarrassing!
995qyk.com
New Restaurants Coming To Tampa
There are some new restaurants coming to Tampa in 2023. That’s So Tampa put together a list of some of the restaurants coming to Downtown areas next year. Champa Bay has a lot to look forward to in 2023. We found a list of new bougie and casual restaurants coming to Water Street next year. A lot of these places will be open on Water Street in Tampa, which has already become a foodie’s paradise here in Tampa. These upcoming restaurants will make a great date night spot or celebration location. Make sure you have these 5 restaurants on your radar next year.
995qyk.com
The Best 7 Dog Bars In Tampa Bay
Hate leaving your furry friend at home while you go out? Next time bring them with you to our favorite 7 dog bars in Tampa Bay. Whether you want to be near downtown Tampa or by the beach in St. Pete, we have the list of places to bring along your best friend.
995qyk.com
4 Tampa Bay Locations Where You Can Cut Your Own Christmas Tree
It’s such a fun and unique experience to be able to pick out and cut down your Christmas tree. For many families it’s an annual tradition that starts the holiday season. Even though December is flying by, it’s not too late to head to one of these locations to bring home your Christmas tree. At most places, there’s even more to do than tree hunting. A few places have petting zoos, farm animals, hayrides, photo ops and more! Familyfriendlytampabay.com told us about 3 places where you can cut down your own tree, but we found 1 more (cost-effective) place as well! Here’s the 4 locations where you can cut your own Christmas tree in Tampa Bay.
995qyk.com
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.
Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
995qyk.com
Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights
Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
995qyk.com
5 Florida Restaurants Make Yelp’s 2022 Best In U.S. List
You’re probably thinking Bern’s has to be one of them right? Not this time! Yelp is out with their best restaurants in America list for 2022. Five Florida restaurants made the cut but it’s possible you haven’t tried any of them. None were here in the Tampa area. In fact, none in Orlando or Miami made the list either. You’ll need to make a road trip to try out these spots Yelp reviewers loved the most. For the top two, you’ll need to take a 3-1/2 hour drive east.
Comments / 0