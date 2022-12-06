ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Eagle Media Adopt-A-Child a success once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eagle Media and Allen Samuels CDJR came together again on Friday evening for the 2022 Adopt a Child turn in party. Throughout the holiday season, Country 102.9 and the Hutchinson Eagle Media stations called on the community to adopt 214 children from Reno, Harvey and McPherson counties whose families needed assistance to give them a better Christmas. The stations were given the names thanks to the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: Collins Bus

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Mural in Newton dedicated Thursday

NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton Murals and Arts Project put a Newton flag mural on the historic ice house building, to mark Newton's 150th anniversary. It was dedicated on Thursday, with help from the Newton Chamber. The mural is visible to Amtrak passengers coming into Newton on the train.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

New judge sworn in Friday in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. — Michael Llamas was sworn in as a judge for the Ninth Judicial District in Newton on Friday. Llamas was sworn in to the judgeship by Chief Judge Marilyn Wilder. Prior to being nominated and selected to become a judge, Llamas operated a local law practice for more than a decade.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Students disciplined for offensive chants at Kan. high school game

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Administrators at Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement Friday about the investigation of alleged racial taunting during the Dec. 3 basketball game at Valley Center. Topeka High School Coach Geo Lyons said his team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts"...
TOPEKA, KS
NBC News

2 Kansas high schools investigate after students accused of taunting basketball team with Black baby doll, racist chants

Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school’s basketball team. Topeka High School’s team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kansas teen dies after SUV, motorcycle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. According to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Cadillac SUV driven by a 52-year-old woman from Derby was southbound on Rock Road and turning east onto 39th Street. The SUV struck a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Dragons end skid in dramatic fashion

DODGE CITY, Kan. — The Dragons ended a four-game losing skid Saturday in Dodge City, but the victory did not come easily. Hutchinson kept a four-point buffer for most of the final five minutes until the Conqs made their move to take the lead. Dodge City went up by...
DODGE CITY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Neo Sommers

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her teenage son. Neo Sommers, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2022, in Wichita. He used to go by the name Trinity Sommers. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 1, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Hutch High Girls sputter, then roll over Buhler

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutch High Girls were playing tight and hesitant in the first quarter of play versus Reno County rival Buhler trailing 14-6. But then the jitters subsided and the Salthawk Girls went on a 21-0 run in the 2nd quarter to lead at the half 29-19. Hutch then cruised to a 62-44 win over the Crusaders to push their record to 2-0 with Salina South in their sights next Tuesday.
BUHLER, KS
Salina Post

Violent registered Kansas offender found dead in prison

WINFIELD, KAN. – Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
WINFIELD, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy