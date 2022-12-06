Read full article on original website
Wichita’s Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Alley starred as Rebecca Howe on the popular NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” from 1987 to 1993.
Of pumpkins and peeps: A few thoughts on Kirstie Alley and what she meant to Wichita
The star of “Cheers” and “Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan” never lost her connection to her hometown | Opinion
Eagle Media Adopt-A-Child a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eagle Media and Allen Samuels CDJR came together again on Friday evening for the 2022 Adopt a Child turn in party. Throughout the holiday season, Country 102.9 and the Hutchinson Eagle Media stations called on the community to adopt 214 children from Reno, Harvey and McPherson counties whose families needed assistance to give them a better Christmas. The stations were given the names thanks to the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
A Day In The Life: Collins Bus
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Wichita is the only city in Kansas — and one of 19 nationwide — to receive this honor
The designation comes from the National Park Service.
Mural in Newton dedicated Thursday
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton Murals and Arts Project put a Newton flag mural on the historic ice house building, to mark Newton's 150th anniversary. It was dedicated on Thursday, with help from the Newton Chamber. The mural is visible to Amtrak passengers coming into Newton on the train.
New judge sworn in Friday in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. — Michael Llamas was sworn in as a judge for the Ninth Judicial District in Newton on Friday. Llamas was sworn in to the judgeship by Chief Judge Marilyn Wilder. Prior to being nominated and selected to become a judge, Llamas operated a local law practice for more than a decade.
Students disciplined for offensive chants at Kan. high school game
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Administrators at Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement Friday about the investigation of alleged racial taunting during the Dec. 3 basketball game at Valley Center. Topeka High School Coach Geo Lyons said his team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts"...
2 Kansas high schools investigate after students accused of taunting basketball team with Black baby doll, racist chants
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school’s basketball team. Topeka High School’s team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Sheriff: Kansas teen dies after SUV, motorcycle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. According to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Cadillac SUV driven by a 52-year-old woman from Derby was southbound on Rock Road and turning east onto 39th Street. The SUV struck a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle...
🏀 MBB: Dragons end skid in dramatic fashion
DODGE CITY, Kan. — The Dragons ended a four-game losing skid Saturday in Dodge City, but the victory did not come easily. Hutchinson kept a four-point buffer for most of the final five minutes until the Conqs made their move to take the lead. Dodge City went up by...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Neo Sommers
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her teenage son. Neo Sommers, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2022, in Wichita. He used to go by the name Trinity Sommers. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 1, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height...
Owner traps intruder in Wichita winery. But there was a lot of damage before police arrived
“As a small business, we run on very lean margins ... We just appreciate the community support at this time,” the owner of Jenny Dawn Cellars said.
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Basketball vs Buhler tonight at the SAC
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams host the Buhler Crusaders at the Salthawk Activity Center tonight. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Catch all the action of KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5 fm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams plus varsity will...
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
🏀 Hutch High Girls sputter, then roll over Buhler
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutch High Girls were playing tight and hesitant in the first quarter of play versus Reno County rival Buhler trailing 14-6. But then the jitters subsided and the Salthawk Girls went on a 21-0 run in the 2nd quarter to lead at the half 29-19. Hutch then cruised to a 62-44 win over the Crusaders to push their record to 2-0 with Salina South in their sights next Tuesday.
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
Violent registered Kansas offender found dead in prison
WINFIELD, KAN. – Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
