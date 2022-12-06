ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

CPD investigating Victory Drive vehicle accident resulting in a pedestrian death

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police are investigating a vehicle accident after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

According to CPD, the vehicle crash occurred on Victory Drive. There are no other details at this time, and this is a developing story.

