Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan. There's controversy including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was reportedly taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. According to The Telegraph, this image was snapped inside Buckingham Palace's garden entrance, and the outlet “understands...
Meghan and Harry, who arrived in New York, clearly expecting to be received as triumphant, miscalculated. Of course, they were awarded undeserved, in the opinion of the majority, awards for “courageous struggle against racism” from the Robert Kennedy Foundation and politely applauded. However, at the entrance to the hall where the ceremony took place, they got into an extremely unpleasant situation. This was reported by the edition Hello.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just dropped the first three episodes of their bombshell docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the public is finally getting the inside scoop on the trials and tribulations the royal couple has faced in recent years. Specifically, the doc features some intimate interviews with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, who's been notoriously silent on the topic of her famous daughter, and a new family member that people haven't met yet: Meghan's niece.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s much-hyped Boston tour took a bit of a backseat to the trailers for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary series. But the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first social media posts following the Harry & Meghan trailer release on Monday particularly interesting—and telling.
Doria Ragland says she is ready to “have her voice heard” after many “challenging” years.Meghan’s mother spoke for the first time on camera about the Duke and Duchess’s relationship in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.She said she wanted to share “some of her experience as (Meghan’s) mom” in the hotly anticipated docuseries dropped on Thursday, 8 December.Ms Ragland also recalled her first impressions of Prince Harry, and how her daughter first told her she was dating a royal.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Sofía Vergara just took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a see-through corset that showed off her incredibly strong core. In the snap, the actress, 50, is posing for a mirror selfie in what appears to be her closet, and she is looking super strong and confident.
After almost a year of waiting, Too Hot To Handle season four is officially available for streaming on Netflix. The latest season features 10 new cast members from the U.S., Australia, Netherlands, Scotland, and England who are single, ready to mingle, and definitely not looking for love. In case you're...
Yellowstone has been pushing the envelope since the show began in 2018. The drama keeps fans coming back in record-breaking numbers week after week with its action, romance, and fraught family interactions. But the season's fifth episode, "Watch 'Em Ride Away," is getting some negative reactions from fans who think...
