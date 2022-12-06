Read full article on original website
Related
Cher's mom, actress and singer Georgia Holt, dead at 96
Oscar-winning actress and singer Cher has announced on social media that her mother Georgia Holt has died.
'Black Panther' remains undefeated at the box office for 5th weekend in a row
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend.
The 3 Perfect Types of Men, According to Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a proud girlfriend guy, I’ve seen a lot of cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. At first, I watched them begrudgingly. Then, I was watching them ironically. Now, I’m a full on fan. My long-time girlfriend’s parents literally used to own a Hallmark store in Rochester, New York, so I never really stood a chance. (She’s re-watching The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again again as I type this.) Hallmark may have invented this holiday movie sub-genre, but I believe it’s been perfected by Netflix. This...
Comments / 0