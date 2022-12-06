ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One person dead, one injured after north La Crosse fire

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person has died and another is injured after a house fire on Rose St. late Friday night. The La Crosse Fire department said in a release that responders were called to a two-floor triplex on 608 Rose Street shortly before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, responders saw heavy fire coming from inside the house. Firefighters rescued...
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Heavy smoke engulfs La Crosse hotel, fire reported

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A hotel was partially evacuated this morning in La Crosse after a fire broke out. The La Crosse Fire Department says just after 6, crews responded to a call for a fire in the entrance of the America’s Best Value Inn on the north side.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

28th annual Rotary Lights underway in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A staple of La Crosse’s holiday season is back and better than ever. For the 28th year, millions of lights and intricate displays have filled Riverside Park for the annual Rotary Lights celebration. Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens says putting the event on each...
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Two Elk Illegally Shot in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two elk were illegally shot in western Wisconsin during the recent gun deer hunting season. The state Department of Natural Resources says it became aware of the first shooting on Nov. 20 when a radio collar indicated the animal had died. The female elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in the town of Knapp.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winter weekend events: a rundown of holiday markets, food drives in the La Crosse area

Wondering how to get out of the house this weekend? From holiday markets, visits from Santa, and food donation drives, there’s plenty of cheer to go around. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening the weekend of Dec. 10th & 11th: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train All aboard! The Holiday Train is making its way across the northern U.S. and Canada. The...
LA CROSSE, WI
KROC News

Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota

As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Teenage stabbing suspect approved for examination before possible trial

A neurological exam may be ordered for an Onalaska teenager who’s charged with attempted murder. The request for an exam comes from the attorney for 17-year-old Austin Bailey, awaiting trial for allegedly choking and stabbing a girl in her own bedroom. The attack happened in September. The victim fought...
ONALASKA, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest

(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Viroqua Police Commission hands down suspension of police chief

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Viroqua Police Commission voted 4-1 to hand down a ten-day unpaid suspension to the city’s police chief. The city’s mayor, Justin Running, filed five disciplinary charges against Chief Rick Niedfeldt. The charges relate to insubordination, failing to report the harassment of a fellow officer, and lying to the public. The commission met to hear from...
VIROQUA, WI
kiow.com

Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm

Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
MASON CITY, IA
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

