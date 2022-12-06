Read full article on original website
Holmen house roof collapses, no one injured in afternoon blaze
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — No one is hurt after seven fire departments responded to a fire call Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were called in around 3:30 this afternoon for a fire at a home on Valley Place in Holmen. The fire department arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming out of the backside of the residence....
One person dead, one injured after north La Crosse fire
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person has died and another is injured after a house fire on Rose St. late Friday night. The La Crosse Fire department said in a release that responders were called to a two-floor triplex on 608 Rose Street shortly before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, responders saw heavy fire coming from inside the house. Firefighters rescued...
wiproud.com
Heavy smoke engulfs La Crosse hotel, fire reported
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A hotel was partially evacuated this morning in La Crosse after a fire broke out. The La Crosse Fire Department says just after 6, crews responded to a call for a fire in the entrance of the America’s Best Value Inn on the north side.
Construction on schedule for La Crosse Fire Station Four
Construction is expected to wrap up in March for Fire Station Four on La Crosse Street.
Volunteers set up tree lights at La Crosse’s Burns Park
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Ornaments, snow, and snowmen accompanied the tree lighting at Burns Park. The trees were decorated with the help of volunteers and plenty of local businesses who donated a tree and ornaments. According to one volunteer, the weather definitely had an impact on the day but it was still fun for everyone. “We do quite a few...
WEAU-TV 13
28th annual Rotary Lights underway in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A staple of La Crosse’s holiday season is back and better than ever. For the 28th year, millions of lights and intricate displays have filled Riverside Park for the annual Rotary Lights celebration. Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens says putting the event on each...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
nbc15.com
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
whbl.com
Two Elk Illegally Shot in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two elk were illegally shot in western Wisconsin during the recent gun deer hunting season. The state Department of Natural Resources says it became aware of the first shooting on Nov. 20 when a radio collar indicated the animal had died. The female elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in the town of Knapp.
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Public's Help in Identifying Illegal Killing of Two Cow Elk in Jackson County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requests the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season. DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar on Sunday, Nov. 20....
Winter weekend events: a rundown of holiday markets, food drives in the La Crosse area
Wondering how to get out of the house this weekend? From holiday markets, visits from Santa, and food donation drives, there’s plenty of cheer to go around. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening the weekend of Dec. 10th & 11th: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train All aboard! The Holiday Train is making its way across the northern U.S. and Canada. The...
City of La Crosse: Alternate Side Parking rules will likely be in effect due to inclement snowfall forecast
Expected snow accumulation means the City of La Crosse's Alternate Side Parking rules will likely be in effect.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
wizmnews.com
Teenage stabbing suspect approved for examination before possible trial
A neurological exam may be ordered for an Onalaska teenager who’s charged with attempted murder. The request for an exam comes from the attorney for 17-year-old Austin Bailey, awaiting trial for allegedly choking and stabbing a girl in her own bedroom. The attack happened in September. The victim fought...
La Crosse man charged with daylight attack of woman on a popular trail is headed to trial
Grzegorek entered a not-guilty plea to the charges. He's been in jail since his arrest. His jury trial is set for June.
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
Salon owner spreads holiday cheer by giving herself a Grinch makeover at a La Crosse nursing home
April Benson spent a morning at the Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center, painting herself to look like Dr. Seuss' classic Christmas character, the Grinch.
UPDATE: Viroqua Police Commission hands down suspension of police chief
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Viroqua Police Commission voted 4-1 to hand down a ten-day unpaid suspension to the city’s police chief. The city’s mayor, Justin Running, filed five disciplinary charges against Chief Rick Niedfeldt. The charges relate to insubordination, failing to report the harassment of a fellow officer, and lying to the public. The commission met to hear from...
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
