Growing up me and my family always had a dog running around the house. This year will be my first year with a dog of my own during the holiday season. I'm pretty excited to introduce my dog to Santa Paws and spoil him with treats and presents. But the first thing I thought of this holiday season was how I would avoid Poinsettias at all costs. I know I'm not the only one who remembers being told that poinsettias are extremely poisonous to dogs (and humans!) and could possibly kill them.

2 HOURS AGO