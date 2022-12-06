Read full article on original website
Raptors And Magic Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
Jimmy Butler (injury management) probable Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Erik Spoelstra and his staff seem dedicated to doing this as much as possible. Five Heat players are listed probable for Monday's contest, including Butler for right knee injury management. Expect him to play, but keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat listed Duncan Robinson (ankle) as probable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Robinson will head into Monday with a probable designation, giving him a good chance to suit up against the Pacers. Robinson is averaging 10 fantasy points per game with the Heat this season.
Live coverage: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets game updates at Toyota Center
The Milwaukee Bucks (19-6) finish their two-game road trip to Texas with a game against the Houston Rockets (7-18) on Sunday night at the Toyota Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ...
OG Anunoby (hip) ruled out for Raptors on Sunday
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out for his first game this season. Expect more work for Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Banton.
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Monday
The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon draws another questionable tag as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. If Dedmon is cleared to play, our models project him for 10.6 fantasy points against the Pacers, with 4.3 points,...
Javonte Green (knee) questionable Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green has sat recently due to right knee soreness. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest to close out the week. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) out again Sunday for Pistons
Detroit Pistons forward isaiah Livers will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Livers is dealing with right shoulder soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. It's his fifth straight absence. In 22 games...
Update: Jaden Hardy coming off the bench for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardy was initially listed as a starter, but he will remain on the bench with Tim Hardaway Jr. starting in his place. Hardy's Saturday projection includes 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5...
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) questionable to return in Week 14
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable to return to Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins is questionable to return to Sunday's showdown with Cleveland because of a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice during the week with a hamstring but was removed from the final practice report and cleared to play.
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
Will Barton (foot) out for Wizards' Friday matchup versus Pacers
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton will not be available after experiencing recent foot soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
Walker Kessler coming off the bench for Utah on Saturday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kessler will move to the bench on Saturday with Jarred Vanderbilt getting the start. Our models expect Kessler to play 23.8 minutes against Denver. Kessler's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds,...
Mike Williams (ankle) not listed on Chargers' Week 14 injury report
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is available for Week 14's contest against the Miami Dolphins. Williams is on track to return after the Chargers' wideout missed two games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 27 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
JaMychal Green playing with Golden State's second unit on Saturday night
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Green will come off the bench after Draymond Green was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.0 expected minutes, our models project Green to record 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Christian Wood starting for Dallas on Saturday, Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Wood will get the start on Saturday with Tim Hardaway Jr. moving to the bench. Our models expect Wood to play 27.6 minutes against Chicago. Wood's Saturday projection includes 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds,...
Mike Conley (rest) sitting for Utah on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Conley is getting the night off for rest on the second leg of the back-to-back set. He's just getting back from a lengthy injury absence, so the team managing his workload doesn't come as any surprise. Expect another start at the point for Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Max Strus (shoulder) probable for Heat Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus continues to be listed probable due to a right shoulder impingement, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. Our models project Strus for...
Warriors starting Draymond Green (hip) on Saturday, JaMychal Green to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Green will make his return after the veteran was held out one game with left hip tightness. In 31.7 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 8.7...
