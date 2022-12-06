Read full article on original website
Six Fargo Public School District teachers set to resign, retire
(Fargo, ND) -- Some turnover is coming to the Fargo Public School District by the way of resignations and retirements. The district is reporting that three teachers have filed to resign from their positions, while three more are set to retire at the end of the school year. Of the...
West Fargo officials seeking public comment for road reconstruction project slated to begin in 2025
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo is seeking public comments in preparation for a possible reconstruction project. The City of West Fargo is hosting a public input meeting for a proposed road reconstruction project projected to begin in 2025. The project would look to rebuild 9th Street NE, from Main Avenue E to 12th Avenue NE, and 7th Avenue E from 9th Street NE to the western edge of the Fargo city line. As it stands, the project would look to build street lighting, pedestrian facilities like benches or bike paths, provide railroad crossing updates, and implements stormwater drains along with other utilities.
Fargo North bogus threat leads to extra security, safety measures
(Fargo, ND) -- Things are getting back to normal at one Fargo High School after a threat led to extra security being put in place this week. The Fargo Public School District has confirmed to WDAY Radio that after an argument between two students Wednesday at Fargo North High School, a threat was made involving the school.
Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast releases pageant-related cookbook
(Minot, ND) -- Miss North Dakota 2022 Sidni Kast is putting out a pageant-related cookbook. Cooking With Crowns includes recipes from former Miss North Dakotas dating back to 1971. Recipes from some of the organization's board members are included in the book as well. Kast left Thursday for Connecticut for...
Fargo Featured: Assessor's Office
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Assessor Michael Splonskowski spoke with WDAY Radio about appraising homes in the city, how they track property information and ownership, and speaking about misconceptions the department often faces from taxpayers. Appraisal and Property Value. The Assessment Department appraises the values of all 36,000 parcels of...
Intermittent lane reduction on Main Avenue in West Fargo begins Monday, to last through February
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some construction plans in West Fargo may require you to take a different way to work, or get around part of the city. A private utility contractor will begin a utility pole replacement project on Main Avenue East from Center Street going east to West Fargo's border Monday, December 12th.
Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
No external review of deadly Netterville police shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- There will be no further review of the deadly officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville in Fargo. The Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board decided Thursday night that no external review is necessary. Some board members as well as the Human Rights Commission have been asking for an outside investigation for several months.
Possible crash, car fire on I-94 near West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned of a possible car fire or accident just west of West Fargo near mile marker 343 on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has told us more details on the incident are expected in the coming hours, and ask you to plan ahead if you are heading westbound on the roadway for the time being.
Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo after a crash Friday evening on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the 51-year-old was headed eastbound around 6:30 p.m. when he left the highway just before the University exit and smashed into both concrete pillars that support the south side of the Red River walk over bridge.
12-10-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2
10:06 - 10:20 – Derek Hutchinson, West Fargo Horace boys basketball head coach. 10:22 - 10:30 – Transfer portal… Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson transferring “Since I am not very tough, and (Mike) Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me.” Thoughts?!
WF Horace Boys Basketball Head Coach Derek Hutchinson Breaks Down The Beginning of His Programs Varsity Journey
West Fargo Horace boys basketball head coach Derek Hutchinson joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. They discussed Friday night's huge win over West Fargo High, what it's like starting a varsity program from the ground up, and more.
Two arrested after stealing car in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two men are in custody after crashing a stolen car in Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that an officer on patrol noticed the vehicle driving next to him had possibly been stolen Thursday, and followed the suspects. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jacob Elness,...
Three Bison Have Earned A Spot On The HERO Sports FCS All-America Team
On Thursday, Dec. 8 North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke, left tackle Cody Mauch, and defensive end Spencer Waege were named to the HERO Sports All-America Team. Luepke is the fifth player in Bison history to earn All-America honors in three separate seasons. The others include kicker/punter Aaron Pederson (1999-01), cornerback Marcus Williams (2011-13), defensive end Greg Menard (2015-16, 2018), and right tackle Cordell Volson (2019-21).
